We need a courageous leader to succeed Mahama – NDC’s James Agbey

An NDC operative, James Agbey, is calling on potential presidential aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to openly declare their intentions ahead of the party’s 2028 presidential contest.

In a statement issued on Monday, September 7, he said President John Mahama’s indication that he does not intend to pursue a third term should prompt potential successors to begin making their case to party members and Ghanaians.

He said the debate around a possible third term had exposed what he described as weaknesses in the party’s preparations for the next presidential election.

According to him, potential successors should not remain in the shadows when the 2028 electioneering season is less than two years away.

Mr Agbey argued that prolonged silence from potential candidates could create tensions if an open contest is delayed until the last minute.

“I can now imagine a situation where a last-minute open contest is likely to lead to petty squabbling and grievous infighting,” he stated.

He said President Mahama had made his position clear and that the party must now prepare for a smooth succession.

“Yes, Mahama says he’s done and has no interest in pursuing any third-term presidency.”

“That said, we need NDC men with backbone to step forward now - Men who are unafraid to say what needs to be said, however it needs to be said.”

Mr Agbey said the NDC would require courageous and competent leadership to sustain the party’s political fortunes beyond the Mahama administration.

He argued that the party’s next leader must demonstrate substance, principle, conviction and composure rather than wait for politically convenient moments.

He also called on potential presidential candidates to publicly declare their interest so that party members and the wider public can assess their suitability.

“To this end, I am, by this public statement, calling on potential presidential candidates to come out and declare their interest for the masses to assess their political creditworthiness.”

Mr Agbey cautioned the party against choosing what he described as an “average” candidate for the 2028 election.

“Indeed, we don’t need a pack of average greyhounds to take us into 2028.”

He said the NDC needed a leader capable of articulating a principled position and engaging people beyond the party’s political base.

He further warned against what he described as “Bawumia-like populist” politics and called instead for a leader committed to NDC principles.

“It is all about a leader who really has NDC principles, and is ready and willing to adopt a conversational tone with resilience and confidence to even those outside the political bubble - Someone who will lead to solidify the gains made by the Mahama administration.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.