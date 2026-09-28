NDC Akatsi South suspends campaign activities following organiser’s death

The Akatsi South Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended all campaign-related activities following the death of its Constituency Organiser, Mr Sullemana Seidu, popularly known as “Sulley”.

The suspension, which took immediate effect, covers branch meetings, aspirants’ campaign activities and other political gatherings, according to a statement issued by the Constituency Secretariat.

The Constituency Executives said the decision was taken in consultation with the Municipal Chief Executive and Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, Mr Bernard Ahiafor, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

The party said the constituency was in mourning following the death of Mr Seidu, describing him as a hardworking organiser and committed member of the NDC.

Mr Seidu, 56, served as the Akatsi South Constituency Organiser from 2018 until his death and was described by the party as a dedicated grassroots organiser who played an active role in its organisational activities.

He was involved in branch meetings, rallies, branch inaugurations and election-related mobilisation, with the party noting that his knowledge of the branches, communities and polling stations contributed significantly to its grassroots organisation in the constituency.

The Constituency Executives also described him as a unifier who promoted discipline, unity and hard work, while mentoring younger organisers and youth activists.

According to the party, Mr Seidu demonstrated selfless commitment by making his time, resources, energy and personal vehicle available to support its activities.

It said the suspension of campaign activities was intended to allow members to mourn Mr Seidu, honour his contribution to the party and show respect to his family.

The cause of his death had not been established at the time of filing this report.

Mr Seidu will be buried at Wute at 1300 hours on Saturday, September 26, in accordance with Islamic rites.

A burial announcement issued by the family and the NDC Akatsi South Constituency Executive Committee invited party members, friends, sympathisers and the public to attend.

The party extended its condolences to his wife, children, family and loved ones and prayed for strength for them during the period of mourning.

It appealed to all aspirants, branch executives, and members to comply with the suspension of campaign-related activities until further notice.

The Constituency Secretariat prayed that Almighty Allah would grant Mr Seidu eternal rest.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.