GTA calls for ultra-modern Cocoa Museum in Western North

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in the Western North Region has called on the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and other stakeholders to establish an ultra-modern Cocoa Museum to preserve the region’s rich cocoa heritage and promote it as a tourism attraction.

Western North Regional Director of the GTA, Michael Kpingbi, said such a facility could document the history and evolution of cocoa production in the region while showcasing traditional and modern technologies, as well as the human stories behind the industry.

He said the proposed museum could serve as an educational and tourism hub for students, researchers and visitors, while providing an additional attraction capable of drawing tourists from across Ghana and beyond.

Mr Kpingbi made the call at the 2026 Western North Regional Tourism Awards, held under the theme, “Celebrating Excellence Beyond Borders: The Black Star Experience.”

The awards were organised to recognise excellence in tourism facilities and service delivery and promote healthy competition among operators in the region.

The GTA Regional Director also urged entrepreneurs, hoteliers, mining companies, development partners and other investors to explore opportunities in the region, citing its potential for tourism and broader economic development.

He encouraged tourism businesses to take advantage of the Tourism Act, 2011 (Act 817), which provides the framework for the registration and licensing of tourism enterprises, and assured prospective investors of the GTA’s support throughout the process.

Mr Kpingbi congratulated the award winners and challenged them to continue improving their facilities and service standards to position themselves for recognition beyond the regional level.

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