New regional hospitals will bring specialist care closer to Oti, Savannah and Western North – Health Ministry

The government says the construction of three 160-bed regional referral hospitals in the Oti, Savannah and Western North regions is intended to address gaps in access to specialised healthcare and reduce the need for residents to travel long distances for advanced medical treatment.

The projects have come under scrutiny following concerns from former Health Minister and Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, who questioned why government was undertaking new regional hospital projects while several facilities under the previous administration’s Agenda 111 programme remain incomplete.

Dr Okoe Boye argued that the resources earmarked for the three regional hospitals could instead be channelled into completing a number of the stalled district hospital projects.

The Health Ministry, however, says the two interventions are not mutually exclusive, arguing that the need for regional-level facilities remains even as work continues on lower-level healthcare infrastructure.

According to the Ministry, the planned Oti Regional Referral Hospital, in particular, is expected to provide secondary and tertiary healthcare services within the region and reduce the pressure on residents to travel to Accra for specialised treatment.

Speaking on Citi FM on Thursday, September 24, 2026, Ministry of Health spokesperson Tony Goodman said an assessment of healthcare needs in Oti had informed the decision to add a regional hospital to the existing network of health facilities.

“After the assessment, we realised that what would work properly, what would help them get that quality of care, is to add on a regional hospital so that you don’t travel from Oti to Accra,” he said.

Mr Goodman said the government was also pursuing investments in peripheral healthcare infrastructure, including health posts and accommodation for District Health Management teams, and therefore rejected the suggestion that the regional hospital projects were being undertaken at the expense of basic healthcare services.

“As I speak to you, there is a team currently in Oti planting this health post to augment what we already have,” he said.

Mr Goodman further noted that the construction of a regional hospital in Oti was also consistent with a commitment made by the previous New Patriotic Party administration to provide such a facility for the region.

“In NPP’s own manifesto and promise, they also promised to build regional hospitals for the people of Oti. They failed to do that, and then we have decided to do this for the people, knowing very well that this is what they need at this time,” he said.

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