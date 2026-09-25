Lambussie NCCE engages stakeholders on rule of law, anti-corruption fight

The Lambussie District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged women groups, traditional leaders and faith-based organisations to deepen their understanding of rule of law and the fight against corruption.

It was to create a platform for the stakeholders to reflect on existing legal protections in corruption reporting mechanisms, as well as share successes, challenges and lessons learnt from previous engagements.

The forum was organised by the NCCE with support from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and co-funded by the European Union (EU) under the “Civic Engagement on the Rule of Law and Fight Against Corruption” project.

It aimed at strengthening the participants’ capacity, particularly the women, to apply the principles of the rule of law, resist corruption, promote accountability and encourage ethical practices in their communities.

It also sought to create a platform to empower them to speak against wrongdoing without fear of retaliation and to foster civic duty and responsibility.

Mr Amatus Taalar, the Lambussie District Officer in-charge of the NCCE, speaking at the forum, said respect for the law and ethical conduct were critical to fighting corruption in Ghana.

He said the rule of law provided the foundation for justice, equity and accelerated national development.

“The law ought to be applied fairly, devoid of discrimination, and this will help combat corruption in Ghana.

When leaders and citizens respect the law, it creates an environment where rights are protected and development thrives,” Mr Taalar added.

He said the NCCE remained committed to educating citizens on their rights and responsibilities and stressed the need for effective stakeholders’ collaboration in promoting the rule of law and ethical conduct.

Mr Andrews Asiedu Banafi, the Lambussie District Police Commander, advised participants in leadership positions to be ethical and deepen accountability and transparency to maintain public trust.

He urged women group leaders to be transparent, honest and fair at their workplaces and to appreciate their subordinates, as that was key to combating corruption.

“When we champion honesty and fairness, whether in the market, workplace, or homes, collectively we can fight corruption in Ghana”, the Police Commander said.

The participants expressed gratitude to the NCCE and its partners for continuous engagement, as it had deepened their understanding of the rule of law and their critical role in fighting corruption.

Madam Tienaah Evelyn, a hairdresser and participant, said the previous engagement had enlightened her to identify corruption at the market, workplace and home, and called for more sensitisation for women in the area.

“We still face fear of victimisation, limited knowledge of reporting procedures and cultural norms that discourage us from speaking against wrongdoing,” she added.

Kuoro Tongboro Domorkanor Adams Welleh, Divisional Chief of the Dindee Traditional Area, called for more sensitisation on reporting mechanisms, the Right to Information Act and the Whistleblower Act, especially on criminal and theft cases.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.