Lands Minister cuts sod for Phase Three of Appiatse Redevelopment Project

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has cut the sod for construction works to begin on Phase Three of the Appiatse Redevelopment Project in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

The redevelopment project followed the Appiatse explosion on January 20, 2022, which claimed lives, caused injuries, destroyed property and displaced residents.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Armah Kofi Buah said 124 housing units had been delivered under Phase One, while 50 households had been compensated under Phase Two.

He said Phase Three would provide 69 housing units for the remaining affected households.

The Minister said the original design of the project had been reviewed to reflect the needs and feedback of beneficiaries, with the new development intended to create a safer, greener and more resilient Appiatse.

Mr Armah Kofi Buah stressed the need for quality work and urged the contractors, consultants and technical team not to treat the project as just another contract, noting that the structures would become homes for affected families.

He assured stakeholders that concerns regarding construction materials had been taken into consideration and emphasised the need for effective monitoring and community participation.

Addressing concerns about donated materials, the Minister called for accountability and transparency in the management of resources for the redevelopment.

Mr Joseph Nelson, Western Regional Minister, assured stakeholders that the Western Regional Coordinating Council would continue to provide the necessary coordination and oversight to address challenges that could affect the timely completion of the project.

He urged all parties to avoid unnecessary disputes that could delay the project and encouraged continued collaboration until all affected households were provided with permanent accommodation.

Mr Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley, emphasdised the importance of the Local Implementation Committee and advised beneficiaries to channel their complaints through the Committee instead of confronting contractors directly.

He also raised concerns about compensation and accountability arising from the 2022 explosion and called on Maxam Company to fulfil its responsibilities regarding insurance and compensation for people who were injured or lost property and livelihoods.

Mr Basil Akushi, Project Consultant at AESL, said the 69 housing units would comprise 17 one-bedroom units, 23 two-bedroom units, 14 three-bedroom units, 12 four-bedroom units, one five-bedroom unit and two six-bedroom units.

He said procurement arrangements were far advanced to ensure the smooth execution of the project within a year.

Nana Atta Kojo Brembi II, Divisional Chief of Beppoh, expressed appreciation to the Government for the progress made in redeveloping the community.

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