Lands Minister inspects Ankobra, cites progress in galamsey fight

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, says the government is making significant progress in its fight against illegal mining, following sustained operations under Operation Water Shield.

According to the Minister, more than 3,000 illegal mining machines have been removed from major river bodies, while 237 suspects have been arrested.

He disclosed this during an inspection tour of a 16-kilometre stretch of the Ankobra River near Dominase in the Western Region.

The operation, which involves the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), the Special Boat Squadron and Blue Water Guards, has focused on dismantling illegal changfa mining operations and securing the river against armed groups protecting illegal miners.

Security personnel were seen maintaining permanent patrols along sections of the river during the Minister’s inspection.

Mr Buah said the government’s decision to move from sporadic raids to permanent security deployments is yielding results.

“We have shifted from sporadic raids and moved into permanent deployments that are actually showing these results.”

He rejected claims that the government is losing the fight against illegal mining, pointing to the condition of the Ankobra River as evidence of progress.

According to him, the river, which was previously heavily polluted and difficult to navigate, is now accessible along the inspected stretch.

“Ankobra is very clear and smooth, and we can sail without any obstruction; it is clear we are winning this fight.”

Authorities say 237 arrests have so far been made under Operation Water Shield, including 144 foreign nationals.

The Minister said the operation has also resulted in the removal of more than 3,000 illegal mining machines from the Ankobra, Birim and other targeted water bodies.

He said the focus is not only on removing equipment but also on dismantling the networks and syndicates that facilitate illegal mining activities.

Director of Operations at NAIMOS, Colonel K. S. Appiah, said the security operation will be extended to other major river bodies.

He said the operation began on the Birim River at the end of July before moving to the Ankobra.

The Tano and Offin rivers are expected to be the next targets before the end of the year.

“We started on the Birim at the end of July, we are on the Ankobra now, and then we are looking at reaching the Tano and then Offin before the end of the year.”

Colonel Appiah said the operation will also target mining sites whose activities are found to be affecting water bodies, irrespective of whether the operators hold mining licences.

“We are not going to allow these people who may have legitimate licences but are affecting the water bodies to continue operating.”

The NAIMOS Director of Operations also disclosed that the scope of Operation Water Shield is moving beyond riverbanks.

According to him, security teams are targeting underground tunnels constructed by illegal miners as part of efforts to disrupt their operations at the source.

The government says the sustained operations are intended to protect Ghana’s water bodies and prevent illegal mining activities from regaining ground after the security forces withdraw.

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