Ghana, China deepen cooperation on galamsey and mining sector

Ghana and China have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against illegal mining, geological exploration and responsible investment as both countries seek to address challenges within Ghana’s mining sector.

The agreement was reached at a high-level meeting between Ghana’s Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, and China’s Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Sun Shuxian, on the sidelines of the 2026 China Mining Conference in Tianjin.

Mr Armah-Kofi Buah, who attended with Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Kojo Bonsu, described the discussions as a major step towards improving oversight of mining activities, particularly those involving Chinese nationals.

“This is very important in how we collaborate on critical areas of the natural resources sector. This includes how to work with them in policing Chinese companies that are working in Ghana to make sure that they meet the highest standards.” he announced.

He said Chinese nationals found engaging in galamsey would be subject to appropriate sanctions.

“Those who are found to have broken the law, especially those who engage in illegal mining activities (galamsey), are not only punished in Ghana, but we have a pathway where the Chinese will also police their people who are working in Ghana,” he said.

The cooperation will also cover green mining, environmental protection, technology transfer, geological surveys and mapping.

“We are also collaborating with them on green mining technology, environmental protection and technology transfer. Critically, we will be working with them on geological surveys and mapping. These are very critical breakthroughs,” he explained.

A joint technical team will be established to implement the agreed areas of cooperation.

“We have all agreed to form a technical team to move this forward, and I want to thank Ghana’s Ambassador to China for his role,” he added.

Mr Sun said China was prepared to deepen technical support for Ghana’s geological sector, including mapping, technological innovation and assessment of critical mineral resources.

“We are ready with you, and our proposal is that we suggest more collaboration on the Geological Survey and technological innovation. I suggest that we can together work on geological mapping and the critical mineral resources potential assessment of the key metallogenic belts.” he stated.

China also offered satellite remote sensing and airborne geophysical surveys to help fill gaps in Ghana’s geological data.

Mr Sun proposed joint laboratories for mineral exploration, including gold and lithium, as well as regular technical exchanges and training.

“On an annual basis, we can send our technicians to each other’s country to help with joint training on field studies so we can help Ghana with technical support.” he added.

The China Geological Survey will follow up on the technical cooperation, while China’s Department of International Cooperation will serve as its main coordinating body.

Mr Sun welcomed Ghana’s appointment of a focal person to oversee implementation.

“I’m happy that you have identified a focal person to follow up on our collaboration so that our meeting would not just be about talking but walking the talk.” he pointed out.

Both countries are also considering a dialogue mechanism on sustainable mining, mineral value chains and intelligent mining.

“Our meeting today is constructive and very in-depth, so we hope in the future we can have a win-win collaboration based on a high-quality partnership.” he emphasised.

Mr Sun invited the Ghanaian delegation to Beijing for further discussions.

China also offered to share its experience in restoring abandoned mining sites, as Ghana seeks stronger environmental safeguards for mining.

“I’m happy to hear that you emphasized the importance of the development of green mining, because that is what China is doing now.”

Mr Sun said China’s central government commits about one billion Chinese yuan annually to rehabilitating abandoned mining pits.

“In this process, we have accumulated some good practices and experiences. So we very much would like to share these experiences and practices with our Ghanaian friends,” he said.

The Ghanaian delegation included Minerals Commission Chief Executive Isaac Tandoh, Ghana Geological Survey Authority Director-General Dr Prosper Aduah Akaba and GIISDEC Chief Executive Officer Williams Okofo Dartey.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.