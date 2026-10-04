J100 Accra Doubles Champions : Kolesolva/ Ndukwa, Agarwal/Patel seal title victories

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Milana Kolesova and Alisha Ndukwu won the girls’ doubles title at the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J100 Accra with a commanding final against Kuzivaishe Chapepa and Kudzai Erin Patience Chapepa.
Kolesova and Ndukwu earned their spot in the championship match by beating Pippa Fennis and Jiwon Hwang 7-5, 6-4 in the semi-finals.
The Zimbabwean Chapepa sisters reached the title decider after defeating Sonny Agnamba and Gurleen Kaur Kjaanunja 6-0, 6-2 in a dominant straight-sets display.
In a fiercely contested fought title match, Kolesova and Ndukwu played best when it mattered most to seal the title defeating the Chapepa sisters 7-6(4), 6-3.
Milan Kolesolva and Alisha Ndukwa [1] are the Girls’ Doubles champions.
In the boys’ doubles match, Mannan Ashok Agarwal and Dev Vipul Patel [1] sealed a memorable week by taking home the championship.
The Indian duo booked their place in the final with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 performance against David Beckles and Ziao Qian.
Facing Om Verma [2] and Zayyan Virani in the final, Agarwal and Patel showed strength in the deciding match tiebreak to close out a 6-1, 3-6, 10-4 victory to claim the J100 Accra title.
Mannan Ashok Agarwal and Dev Vipul Patel [1] are the Boys’ Doubles champions.
The ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors runs from 28 September to 10 October 2026 at the Accra Sports Stadium National Tennis Centre.
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