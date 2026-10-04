Tennis

J100 Accra Doubles Champions : Kolesolva/ Ndukwa, Agarwal/Patel seal title victories

Source: Ruth Akoto-Donkor  
  4 October 2026 1:46am
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Milana Kolesova and Alisha Ndukwu won the girls’ doubles title at the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J100 Accra with a commanding final against Kuzivaishe Chapepa and Kudzai Erin Patience Chapepa.

Kolesova and Ndukwu earned their spot in the championship match by beating Pippa Fennis and Jiwon Hwang 7-5, 6-4 in the semi-finals.

The Zimbabwean Chapepa sisters reached the title decider after defeating Sonny Agnamba and Gurleen Kaur Kjaanunja 6-0, 6-2 in a dominant straight-sets display.

In a fiercely contested fought title match, Kolesova and Ndukwu played best when it mattered most to seal the title defeating the Chapepa sisters 7-6(4), 6-3.

Milan Kolesolva and Alisha Ndukwa [1] are the Girls’ Doubles champions.

In the boys’ doubles match, Mannan Ashok Agarwal and Dev Vipul Patel [1] sealed a memorable week by taking home the championship.

The Indian duo booked their place in the final with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 performance against David Beckles and Ziao Qian.

Facing Om Verma [2] and Zayyan Virani in the final, Agarwal and Patel showed strength in the deciding match tiebreak to close out a 6-1, 3-6, 10-4 victory to claim the J100 Accra title.

Mannan Ashok Agarwal and Dev Vipul Patel [1] are the Boys’ Doubles champions.

The ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors runs from 28 September to 10 October 2026 at the Accra Sports Stadium National Tennis Centre.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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