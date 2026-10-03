Regional

Fire ravages shops, houses near Koforidua Central Police Station

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  3 October 2026 11:54pm
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A massive fire has ravaged several shops and properties in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, with the blaze reportedly destroying several structures near the Central Police Station.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is currently at the scene, working to contain the inferno and prevent it from spreading to other properties.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and there is no immediate information on possible casualties or the estimated value of property destroyed.

Further details on the incident, including the circumstances surrounding the outbreak and the extent of the damage, are yet to emerge.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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