Double fibre cut disrupts Telecel services, 72,754 subscribers affected

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, says a double fibre cut along the Accra–Winneba and Winneba–Cape Coast routes has disrupted Telecel Ghana services across a large section of the Central Region.
On his Facebook page, Mr George said the incident has affected an estimated 72,754 Telecel subscribers served by about 181 RAN sites across several communities.
The affected areas include parts of the Winneba and Agona Swedru sectors, such as Winneba Campus, Old Town, Lowcost, UEW North Campus, Radio Peace, Agona Swedru, Nyakrom, Kwanyako, Bobikuma, Agona Odoben, and Mankrong.
Other affected areas along the coastal and transit corridors include Apam, Mumford, Otuam, Gomoa Fetteh, Gomoa Nyanyano, Senya Beraku, Ajumako GT, Mankessim, Abeadze Dominase, Assin Fosu, Assin Manso, Twifo Praso and Ateiku.
Some areas around the Kasoa-Weija border have also experienced service disruption, including Awutu Bereku, Bawjiase, Potsin, Jei Krodua, Tuba, Weija Extension, New Weija, West Hills Mall, Dark Bortianor and Aplaku Bortianor.
According to Mr George, the fibre cuts were caused by ongoing work by a road contractor along the affected stretch.
He said Telecel engineers are currently on site working to restore services, while another team is engaging the road contractor to halt excavation works and prevent further damage to the fibre infrastructure.
“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience, but I am confident the engineers will restore service as quickly as is practical,” Mr George said.
He added that the National Communications Authority (NCA) would continue to monitor the situation as restoration efforts continue.
Latest Stories
-
Happy 76th Birthday to the Daily Graphic!
18 minutes
-
Amin Adam celebrates Prof. Alhassan Musah on appointment as KAAF University Vice-Chancellor
26 minutes
-
Mahama reaffirms commitment to Volta development at Asogli Te Za
37 minutes
-
Bawumia urges NPP aspirants to accept results, reunite party after elections
43 minutes
-
Double fibre cut disrupts Telecel services, 72,754 subscribers affected
58 minutes
-
Bawumia demands probe into financiers behind Ghana-linked cocaine shipments
1 hour
-
Spain beat Czech Republic to maintain winning run
1 hour
-
Ronaldo ‘greatest symbol’ of Portugal – Fernandes
1 hour
-
NPP election: We thank NDC for making the attempt; we never expected them to show up – Karbo says after boycott
2 hours
-
Tennessee prison chief to resign after Christa Pike’s failed execution
2 hours
-
Free SHS suffering under NDC gov’t- Dr Bawumia
2 hours
-
NSA cannot manage all Ghana’s sports facilities alone – Ampofo Ankrah
2 hours
-
MoH announces mop-up recruitment for health professionals
2 hours
-
Turn Saltpond history into economic opportunity – Stakeholders
2 hours
-
Ampofo Ankrah opens up on ‘constant and unrelenting’ pressure at NSA
3 hours