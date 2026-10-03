National

Double fibre cut disrupts Telecel services, 72,754 subscribers affected

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  3 October 2026 9:55pm
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Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, says a double fibre cut along the Accra–Winneba and Winneba–Cape Coast routes has disrupted Telecel Ghana services across a large section of the Central Region.

On his Facebook page, Mr George said the incident has affected an estimated 72,754 Telecel subscribers served by about 181 RAN sites across several communities.

The affected areas include parts of the Winneba and Agona Swedru sectors, such as Winneba Campus, Old Town, Lowcost, UEW North Campus, Radio Peace, Agona Swedru, Nyakrom, Kwanyako, Bobikuma, Agona Odoben, and Mankrong.

Other affected areas along the coastal and transit corridors include Apam, Mumford, Otuam, Gomoa Fetteh, Gomoa Nyanyano, Senya Beraku, Ajumako GT, Mankessim, Abeadze Dominase, Assin Fosu, Assin Manso, Twifo Praso and Ateiku.

Some areas around the Kasoa-Weija border have also experienced service disruption, including Awutu Bereku, Bawjiase, Potsin, Jei Krodua, Tuba, Weija Extension, New Weija, West Hills Mall, Dark Bortianor and Aplaku Bortianor.

According to Mr George, the fibre cuts were caused by ongoing work by a road contractor along the affected stretch.

He said Telecel engineers are currently on site working to restore services, while another team is engaging the road contractor to halt excavation works and prevent further damage to the fibre infrastructure.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience, but I am confident the engineers will restore service as quickly as is practical,” Mr George said.

He added that the National Communications Authority (NCA) would continue to monitor the situation as restoration efforts continue.

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