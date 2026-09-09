Sam George, French Ambassador discuss telecoms cooperation, digital investment

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has met with the French Ambassador to Ghana, Diarra Dime-Labille, to explore ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation in Ghana’s telecommunications and digital technology sectors.

The discussions focused on expanding access to affordable, reliable digital connectivity, with the Minister stressing the need for solutions that take into account the economic realities of Ghanaians while improving access to data and broadcasting services.

The meeting also explored opportunities for increased French foreign direct investment in Ghana’s digital infrastructure.

Mr Sam George reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating a competitive and transparent environment capable of attracting investment, strengthening infrastructure and improving digital service delivery.

The Minister and the Ambassador further discussed measures to tackle digital disinformation and exchanged views on deepening collaboration ahead of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) scheduled for November.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.