National

Sam George, French Ambassador discuss telecoms cooperation, digital investment

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  9 September 2026 2:57pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has met with the French Ambassador to Ghana, Diarra Dime-Labille, to explore ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation in Ghana’s telecommunications and digital technology sectors.

The discussions focused on expanding access to affordable, reliable digital connectivity, with the Minister stressing the need for solutions that take into account the economic realities of Ghanaians while improving access to data and broadcasting services.

The meeting also explored opportunities for increased French foreign direct investment in Ghana’s digital infrastructure.

Mr Sam George reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating a competitive and transparent environment capable of attracting investment, strengthening infrastructure and improving digital service delivery.

The Minister and the Ambassador further discussed measures to tackle digital disinformation and exchanged views on deepening collaboration ahead of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) scheduled for November.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group