National

Galamsey causes 1 in 4 fibre cuts in Ghana – Sam George

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  8 September 2026 5:46am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, is responsible for about one in every four fibre-optic cable cuts recorded across Ghana, Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George has disclosed.

He said the destruction of underground telecommunications infrastructure by illegal miners was increasingly threatening the reliability of Ghana’s communications network, particularly in areas where alternative fibre routes are limited.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, September 7, Mr George identified galamsey, road construction and activities by private developers as major causes of fibre damage.

“25 percent of fibre cuts are a result of galamsey. The telecom industry is one of the worst hit by the activities of galamsey operators,” he said.

The Minister explained that while road contractors generally report incidents where their activities damage fibre infrastructure, illegal miners often fail to notify telecommunications companies or relevant authorities after cutting cables during excavation.

This, he said, makes it difficult for operators to quickly identify and repair affected sections of the network.

Mr George stressed that fibre-optic networks form the backbone of Ghana’s telecommunications infrastructure, carrying substantial volumes of voice and data traffic. He warned that damage to the network could interrupt internet and other communication services, particularly in areas without alternative fibre routes.

He further noted that repeated fibre cuts impose significant financial and operational costs on telecommunications companies, which have to deploy personnel and specialised equipment to trace damaged cables, undertake repairs and restore services.

The Minister warned that the continued destruction of telecommunications infrastructure through illegal mining could undermine the reliability of digital services and worsen network disruptions across the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group