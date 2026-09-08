Galamsey causes 1 in 4 fibre cuts in Ghana – Sam George

Illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, is responsible for about one in every four fibre-optic cable cuts recorded across Ghana, Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George has disclosed.

He said the destruction of underground telecommunications infrastructure by illegal miners was increasingly threatening the reliability of Ghana’s communications network, particularly in areas where alternative fibre routes are limited.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, September 7, Mr George identified galamsey, road construction and activities by private developers as major causes of fibre damage.

“25 percent of fibre cuts are a result of galamsey. The telecom industry is one of the worst hit by the activities of galamsey operators,” he said.

The Minister explained that while road contractors generally report incidents where their activities damage fibre infrastructure, illegal miners often fail to notify telecommunications companies or relevant authorities after cutting cables during excavation.

This, he said, makes it difficult for operators to quickly identify and repair affected sections of the network.

Mr George stressed that fibre-optic networks form the backbone of Ghana’s telecommunications infrastructure, carrying substantial volumes of voice and data traffic. He warned that damage to the network could interrupt internet and other communication services, particularly in areas without alternative fibre routes.

He further noted that repeated fibre cuts impose significant financial and operational costs on telecommunications companies, which have to deploy personnel and specialised equipment to trace damaged cables, undertake repairs and restore services.

The Minister warned that the continued destruction of telecommunications infrastructure through illegal mining could undermine the reliability of digital services and worsen network disruptions across the country.

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