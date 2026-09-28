We Should Say No to Floating Nuclear Reactors, and Yes to Patience

Ghana aims to establish a 1 GW nuclear plant by 2030 to diversify the electricity system, with support from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) focused on strengthening the country's institutional readiness, technical capacity and regulatory systems.

The government sees nuclear energy as vital for decarbonisation, enhancing energy security and potentially generating electricity export revenue.

However, a few factors ought to be taken into consideration as the country seeks to go nuclear.

First of all, financing new nuclear investment is challenging for any country. Ghana has been negotiating with several vendor countries, but increased geopolitical risks and the country’s financial situation will substantially affect the costs and risks of Ghana’s nuclear plans.

Ghana faces some technical challenges in its nuclear journey, including grid capacity limitations and uncertainties around which nuclear technologies to adopt.

It will be essential for Ghana to continue developing its institutional capacity by establishing robust institutional frameworks for nuclear regulation and partnerships with a wide range of stakeholders.

Since nuclear investment is subject to high risks and long timescales, the Ghanaian government is urged to pursue a diverse investment strategy that also supports renewable energy technologies.

The development reflects growing momentum across Africa as countries seek reliable, low-carbon energy sources to support industrialisation, strengthen energy security and meet rising electricity demand.

Although Ghana’s conventional nuclear programme is progressing, delays in achieving the 2030 target show that more preparation, funding, regulation, and skilled personnel are needed to achieve this. Targets must be achieved safely.

Ghana has made significant progress in preparing for a potential nuclear energy programme. However, the country's experience underscores the challenges associated with implementing such a programme expeditiously, given the intricate and capital-intensive nature of nuclear infrastructure, the high financial risks involved, and the uncertainties of the global geopolitical landscape.

If Ghana wishes to realise its nuclear ambitions, the country is recommended to follow the IAEA’s nuclear energy development roadmap: adhering to the IAEA's roadmap for nuclear energy development is crucial for ensuring safety and security, while also serving as a prerequisite for securing financing from vendors.

By following this roadmap, Ghana can build credibility and increase the potential for attracting investment. However, even if the roadmap is followed, attracting investment will be very challenging in current

circumstances. Strengthen Grid Infrastructure and Regional Cooperation: Invest in upgrading Ghana's domestic power generation and grid capacity, while simultaneously enhancing collaboration within the WAPP to facilitate regional energy trade and export potential. This could involve prioritising infrastructure projects to address current limitations and streamlining regulatory processes for inter-regional energy transactions.

Diversify Financing Options and Mitigate Geopolitical Risks: While substantial government funding will be required from national and international sources, Ghana could also explore diverse funding models beyond reliance on single vendors or sources.

This could include export credits, commercial loans, and equity investments. Comprehensive risk mitigation strategies will also be required to address geopolitical uncertainties, such as conflict-related disruptions and fluctuations in vendor financing capabilities. Enhance Institutional Independence and Transparency: Ensure regulatory bodies, such as the Nuclear Regulatory Authority, maintain independence from government influence to uphold safety standards and protect against budget cuts.

Finally, given that investing in nuclear power is subject to a lot of uncertainty, Ghana should pursue parallel strategies to diversify its electricity system. This would involve prioritising investment in other low-carbon technologies, such as wind and solar power, to contribute to energy security, grid reliability and sustainability. This parallel strategy will help to mitigate risks associated with nuclear energy and bolster Ghana's resilience to external political, economic, and technical constraints.

Nuclear energy is governed by international institutions; it is not like any other business. So safety lessons must be learned as the country prepares itself for nuclear energy.

Ghana is using Small modular reactors (SMRs), which are advanced nuclear reactors that have a power capacity of up to 300 MW(e) per unit, which is about one-third of the generating capacity of traditional nuclear power reactors. The SMRs are like plug-in, plug-out for the industry, and we are going to build quite a huge reactor.

Once that is in place, a lot of the country's challenges in terms of electricity will be resolved. However, it takes quite a lot of money to plan; it is not like any other type of power generation.

This means that although Ghana’s conventional nuclear programme is progressing, more preparation, funding, regulation, and skilled personnel are needed to achieve this. Targets must be achieved safely.

Again, Ghana should reject floating nuclear reactors because the technology is largely unproven and carries significant safety, environmental, and security risks. Ghana will, first of all, have to scale up its offshore security prior to accepting floating nuclear power reactors.

There is only one commercial floating nuclear plant worldwide, making it an unproven and unreliable foundation for Ghana’s energy security.

Furthermore, the only country offering this capability is Russia, which may seek to gain political influence in exchange for access to the technology.

Everything has its pros and cons, it could happen that we have the floating it will work out, it will happen that we have the land one, but it is up to the government to decide which one therefore. With the floating one, you don't need land; it is on the sea, so space is not the problem, but depending on how you want to interact your nuclear energy with your grids is another thing. So it is up to the government to decide; there is a cost factor in there, so all that needs to be taken into consideration to decide whether we will do floating or it will be on land.

Given these factors, it is highly recommended that Ghana reject a floating nuclear power plant.

Energy Expert, Kwame Jantuah, states that "The 2039 target is realistic if we have got everything in place; there are quite a lot of things that need to be done for us to start, and if those things aren't done, then it becomes very difficult."

On that basis, and in view of the coastal hazards, severe weather, earthquakes, ship collisions, sabotage, and inadequate emergency frameworks, offshore reactors make Ghana especially risky.

Ghana should remain committed to nuclear power but proceed patiently with its conventional programme, prioritising institutional capacity and safety over a faster floating-reactor option. It is important to recognise its effects and prepare for it responsibly.

Dr Archibold Buah-Kwofie, Director, Nuclear Power Institute (NPI) at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), said the country's original timeline that envisaged the first commercial nuclear power plant coming on stream bythe end of the decade is no longer feasible.

He explained that while important milestones have been achieved since the nuclear roadmap was launched in 2015, the sheer complexity of the process has inevitably pushed the programme beyond its initial schedule.

The delays, it emerged, are tied to regulatory requirements, infrastructure readiness and financing arrangements that have combined to slow progress - reflecting the inherently long lead times associated with nuclear power development across the world.

Dr Buah-Kwofie described nuclear energy as a transformational undertaking that demands long-term commitment, policy consistency and careful sequencing of activities.

"It is also a very geopolitically significant activity," he noted, adding that Ghana's programme remains one of the most advanced in West Africa and could position the country as a strategic anchor for nuclear development in the sub-region.

He maintained that nuclear power presents a dependable baseload option capable of underpinning industrialisation and sustained economic growth, particularly at a time when the country's traditional energy sources are coming under increasing strain.

Ghana, he observed, has already exploited about 70 per cent of its viable hydropower potential. The remaining opportunities are relatively limited and, in some cases, compromised by the effects of illegal mining, which continues to degrade water bodies and reduce their long-term viability.

On the thermal side, he noted that although the country began utilising natural gas in 2008 following discoveries in 2006, projections under the national gas master plan suggest output could begin to decline by 203 - with early warning signs already evident.

This outlook is significant, given that thermal generation currently accounts for roughly 62 per cent of Ghana's energy mix. Such dependence, he warned, leaves the system exposed to fluctuations in global oil and gas prices, factors largely beyond the country's control.

Recent swings in international fuel prices underscore the vulnerability of relying heavily on imported or externally priced energy sources, with direct consequences for electricity tariffs and overall energy security.

Against this backdrop, Dr Buah-Kwofie pointed to ongoing international efforts led by the International Atomic Energy Agency and the International Renewable Energy Agency to integrate nuclear energy with renewables, such as solar, in order to build more resilient and balanced energy systems.

"There is a lot of research going on. We are also doing some work locally," he said. "It shows clearly that no country can rely on a single energy source if it wants a robust and secure system."

Ghana’s energy mix in 2022, as reported by the Energy Commission, consists of Thermal plants comprising 68.9%, Hydroelectric Power at 29.0%, and Renewable Energy, primarily solar, at 2.1%. As of 2022, Ghana has achieved an impressive electrification rate of 89% and sets a target to ensure nationwide electricity access by 2030.

The data provided by the Energy Commission highlights the industrial sector as the largest consumer of electricity in Ghana, accounting for 42% of the total electricity consumption in 2022. Despite advancements in electricity supply, industries face challenges related to reliability and cost. Notably, electricity expenses account for a significant portion, ranging from 20% to 30%, of the total production costs for industrial operations.

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