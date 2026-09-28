Ghana urged to harness AI to transform tourism

The Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) has called for greater adoption of digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI) to reshape the country’s tourism industry and make it more competitive.

The call forms part of a message issued by the President of GHATOF, Seth Ocran, to mark World Tourism Day 2026, celebrated on September 27 under the theme, “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism.”

Mr Ocran said digitalisation and AI were rapidly becoming important tools for destination marketing, understanding visitor behaviour, improving service delivery and creating new tourism experiences.

He said Ghana could not afford to remain a passive observer as technology transformed the global tourism industry.

“Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence are no longer distant ideas; they are becoming powerful tools for how we market destinations, understand our visitors, improve service delivery and create new tourism experiences. Ghana must not simply watch this transformation; we must actively participate in it,” he said.

He commended tourism and hospitality businesses and workers for their resilience and contribution to keeping the sector active, acknowledging the roles of hoteliers, tour operators, drivers, chefs, tour guides, travel professionals, food vendors and attraction managers in shaping visitors’ experiences of Ghana.

Stronger tourism partnerships

Mr Ocran also called for stronger collaboration among stakeholders in the tourism industry, saying technology alone could not deliver the transformation required.

He urged tourism businesses and organisations to move away from working in isolation and build partnerships that could improve standards, develop human resources, promote Ghana more effectively and expand opportunities for communities.

“But technology alone will not build the tourism industry we want. People, partnerships and shared purpose will,” he said.

He further challenged industry players to ask: “What can we do together that none of us can achieve alone?”

According to him, stronger collaboration could help improve standards, strengthen tourism businesses and create a more sustainable sector capable of generating greater opportunities for Ghanaian communities.

Eastern Expo

Mr Ocran also commended the organisers of the Eastern Expo for creating a platform that brought together business, culture, tourism and enterprise.

He said the initiative had the potential to become an important fixture on Ghana’s tourism calendar and encouraged the organisers and tourism authorities to establish stronger links between the expo and major festivals and cultural events across the country.

Such collaboration, he said, could help create a more integrated tourism calendar, attract more visitors and stimulate business activity across the regions.

He also paid tribute to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, for her leadership and commitment to the sector, while urging industry stakeholders to continue supporting the Ministry in building a tourism economy that creates opportunities for businesses, workers and communities.

Call for stronger private-sector engagement

The GHATOF President also urged the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to deepen its engagement with private-sector tourism trade associations.

While acknowledging the importance of effective regulation, he said continuous dialogue, consultation and partnership with businesses operating on the ground were equally necessary.

“A stronger relationship between the regulator and the organised private sector will help us build a more coordinated, competitive and sustainable tourism industry,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to tourism and hospitality industry players for their resilience and continued commitment to the sector, stressing that collective action remained essential to building a stronger tourism economy.

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