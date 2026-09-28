Four killed in Accra-Kumasi Highway crash at Anyinasin Junction

Audio By Carbonatix
Four people have died in a fatal road crash involving a Toyota Voxy and a MAN Diesel trailer at Anyinasin Junction on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.
According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the crash occurred on Monday, September 28, prompting an emergency response from the Bunso Fire Station.
GNFS said its team received the distress call at 5:21am and arrived at the scene at 5:35am with a seven-member crew.
Firefighters worked to extricate victims trapped in the wreckage, secure the crash scene and assist with maintaining the free flow of traffic along the busy highway.
The Toyota Voxy, registered GR 9430-26, was completely damaged in the crash, while the MAN Diesel trailer, with registration GS 4064-26, sustained damage to its front compartment.
One male victim was rescued and transported to the Kibi Government Hospital for medical attention.
However, four other occupants died at the scene. The deceased comprised three males and one female.
The circumstances leading to the collision remain unclear, with the cause of the crash currently under investigation.
After the emergency response and recovery operations, the scene was handed over to the Police for further investigation.
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