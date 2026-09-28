You can’t build a winning team if you change every call-up – Carlos Quieroz

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz believes there must be an intentional plan to build a team for the present and the future ahead of the second game of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Ghana host Gambia in their second game, hoping to record their first win after losing to Côte d'Ivoire in their opening game in Bouaké.
Queiroz had to make several changes to his call-up for the international break, with several key players dropping out.
The Portuguese coach believes that it cannot always happen if the Black Stars want to become a force to reckon with again.
"We have to win the game tomorrow; we have to be prepared to win, but at the same time, we have to plant the seeds of the future. You cannot build a winning team if you change every call-up; you change seven to nine players; that is not a championship team," he said.
"We have to think about that. We must have the core of the team prepared and ready to come with honesty...we must have a trustworthy environment between our goals, our dreams and our players so that they are the ones to perform for the team."
Queiroz will look to win his second game as Black Stars coach when Ghana host Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday in the second-round matches for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
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