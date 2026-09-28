Studio 7 Clinic & Med Spa marks 10 years with ‘Beyond the Mirror’ event

Studio 7 Clinic & Med Spa has marked its 10th anniversary with a series of activities, including its “Beyond the Mirror” event and a thanksgiving service celebrating a decade of growth, service and impact.

The “Beyond the Mirror” event featured a welcome address by Studio 7 Chief Executive Officer, Trudy Arnold, and remarks from Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International.

In her address, Ms Arnold expressed gratitude to Archbishop Duncan Williams for his presence and counsel, and shared a personal testimony about returning to church after more than two years away.

She said the decision followed a brief but transformative encounter with the Archbishop two weeks earlier.

“His wisdom and counsel made me see so many things differently,” Ms Arnold said. “After more than two years away, I went back to church. I was at Action last Sunday. I went again the following Sunday. And I intend to keep going and, more importantly, to spend more time with God.”

A decade of growth

Reflecting on Studio 7’s decade-long journey, Ms Arnold acknowledged the challenges and triumphs that have shaped the business.

“There were days when business was good, and I felt like I knew exactly what I was doing. There were other days when I went home wondering what on earth I’d got myself into. There’ve been mistakes, difficult clients, difficult days and some really beautiful moments. And if there’s one thing I can say with absolute certainty after ten years, it’s that God has been incredibly good to me.”

She also reflected on the women she has encountered through Studio 7 and the stories behind the faces people see every day, underscoring the central theme of the event.

“We see the beautiful face, the confidence, the career, the smile. We don’t always see the anxiety, the exhaustion, the pressure or the woman who looks perfectly fine but is struggling quietly to keep everything together,” Ms Arnold said.

“Beyond the Mirror is about making room for that conversation too. It’s about looking beyond what we see on the outside and paying attention to the whole woman.”

Ms Arnold encouraged women to give their mental and emotional wellbeing the same attention they give to other areas of their lives.

She also expressed appreciation to her team, family, friends and clients for supporting Studio 7 throughout its journey.

“Ten years ago, Studio 7 was a dream. Today, I can only call it a testimony. And I give God all the glory.”

Archbishop commends Studio 7

In his remarks, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams commended Ms Arnold and Studio 7 Clinic & Med Spa for creating employment and training opportunities for people in Ghana’s beauty industry.

Speaking on the theme “Beyond the Mirror”, he encouraged attendees to have strong faith, remain faithful and build relationships with people who could empower them.

The event brought together guests including Obuobia Darko-Opoku, Dr Bernice Brempong, Charlotte Ama Osei and Nana Aba Anamoah, as well as family, friends, clients and members of the Studio 7 team.

Anniversary celebrations

The 10th anniversary celebrations culminated in a thanksgiving service held on Sunday at the Tang Palace Hotel.

As part of the celebrations, Studio 7 rewarded members of staff and clients for their loyalty and contribution over the years.

The prizes included brand-new cars, a motorbike, cash prizes, television sets, microwaves and other electronic appliances.

About Studio 7 Clinic & Med Spa

Studio 7 Clinic & Med Spa is an aesthetic and wellness clinic in Ghana focused on beauty and the overall wellbeing of its clients.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.