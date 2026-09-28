La Dade-Kotopon MP calls for Ga language programmes in schools and on radio

The Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, has urged parents to teach their children the Ga language, saying its preservation is vital to the community’s heritage and identity.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary celebration of Latenu Radio over the weekend, the MP encouraged families to make Ga a part of children’s everyday lives.

She also called on the community radio station to introduce programmes that teach children the language and the history of the Ga people.

According to her, "We need to encourage our people to listen to the Latenu Radio (a Ga-speaking community radio based in La), and the other thing we can do is to do programmes for children in the Ga language."

"I want the schools within the Greater Accra to organise programmes for the school children, teaching them the Ga alphabet, vowels, Ga writing, how we speak and pronounce the Ga words, so that our children and children's children will not forget the Ga language."

Her appeal highlights the role language plays in passing down the stories, traditions and knowledge that give a community its distinct identity. For visitors seeking to understand La’s heritage, those living traditions are as important as its places of interest.

"I want to appeal to the Ga people out there and Latenu Radio, let us organise programmes for our children because when we get our children, they are the base to grow up with the language and the language will grow on," she added.

Ms Sowah said parents and community media both had a part to play in ensuring children grow up with a connection to their roots.

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