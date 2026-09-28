Professional collaboration key to Ghana’s land, property development – Western Regional Minister

Surv. Dr. Benjamin Armah Quaye, FGhIS Chairman of the VES Division

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, has called for stronger collaboration among institutions operating within Ghana’s land and property sector, describing professional partnerships as essential to sustainable national development.

He said this while delivering the keynote address at the opening of the 40th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Valuation and Estate Surveying (VES) Division of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) in Takoradi.

The Minister said the conference theme, “Advancing Valuation and Estate Surveying Practice through Professional Collaboration for National Development,” reflects the growing need for professionals and institutions to work together to address challenges within Ghana’s land and built environment.

Mr Nelson noted that valuation and estate surveying play critical roles in investment, taxation, compensation, public infrastructure, property management and land administration. The profession, he said, is therefore indispensable to sound public policy and economic development.

He observed that the Western Region’s expanding investments in industry, commerce, housing, infrastructure and tourism continue to increase the demand for credible professional advice on land and property matters.

The Minister stressed that stronger collaboration among the Lands Commission, the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), financial institutions, traditional authorities, developers and professional bodies would improve land administration, reduce disputes, enhance spatial planning and provide greater certainty for investors and property owners.

He further urged practitioners to uphold the highest standards of integrity and embrace emerging technologies, including digital mapping, geographic information systems and modern valuation methodologies, to improve accuracy, efficiency and transparency.

Welcoming participants, the Chairman of the VES Division, Surv. Dr Benjamin Armah Quaye, FGhIS, described the conference as more than a professional gathering, noting that it marks four decades of learning, mentorship, institutional growth and service to Ghana.

He stated that the rapidly evolving property sector, influenced by artificial intelligence, digital property platforms and emerging land-governance challenges, requires coordinated action, knowledge sharing and sustained collaboration across professions.

According to him, the conference has been deliberately structured around practical discussions on innovation in valuation, real estate finance and investment, land governance, facilities management and brokerage.

These discussions are expected to produce implementable recommendations that will strengthen professional practice and contribute meaningfully to national development.

He urged participants to move beyond identifying challenges and focus on practical solutions, stronger partnerships and measurable outcomes that would endure beyond the conference.

Earlier, the President of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, Surv. Emmanuel Kofi Cobbold, FGhIS, outlined a broad institutional reform agenda aimed at strengthening the surveying profession and enhancing its contribution to national development.

He highlighted Cabinet’s approval of the proposed Surveying Council Bill and efforts towards its consideration by Parliament. He also spoke about plans to consolidate the divisional conferences into a unified Surveyors’ Week, the ongoing review of the GhIS Constitution, initiatives to improve member engagement and the proposed development of a permanent Surveyors’ Complex.

Surv. Cobbold called on members and stakeholders to support these initiatives and work collectively towards building a stronger, more visible and influential surveying profession.

The five-day conference, being held at Palms by Eagles Hotel in Takoradi, has brought together valuation and estate surveying professionals, policymakers, academics, regulators and industry leaders to deliberate on emerging issues shaping Ghana’s land, property and built-environment sectors.

Through technical sessions, panel discussions and professional networking, participants are expected to develop practical strategies and recommendations that will advance valuation and estate surveying practice and reinforce the importance of professional collaboration in Ghana’s national development.

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