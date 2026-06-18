Resource Governance Forum challenges GoldBod’s land reclamation project

Audio By Carbonatix
The Forum for Responsible Resource Governance (FRRG) has described the Ghana Gold Board’s planned nationwide land reclamation initiative as unlawful, arguing that the agency lacks the statutory authority to undertake and finance such a project under its establishing legislation.
The criticism follows an announcement by the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) that it had signed an agreement with the Ghana Armed Forces and the Forestry Commission to roll out a nationwide Land Reclamation, Rehabilitation and Reforestation Programme aimed at restoring lands degraded by illegal mining activities.
According to GoldBod, the project, estimated at GH¢36.35 million, will be fully funded by the institution and implemented in phases across the country.
In a statement issued on Thursday, June 18, the FRRG argued that GoldBod’s mandate under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140), is limited to overseeing gold trading activities, generating foreign exchange and supporting the accumulation of gold reserves by the Bank of Ghana.
The group maintained that land reclamation is not among the statutory objects assigned to the agency.
The Forum contended that any attempt to justify the initiative under Section 3(1)(g) of the Act would be misplaced.
It noted that the provision merely requires GoldBod to “promote and support environmentally sustainable and responsible mining practices” in pursuit of its statutory objectives.
According to the group, “Parliament never intended for the Gold Board to initiate, lead and fund such a capital-intensive venture with taxpayers’ cedis.”
“The true intendment of the provision is for the GoldBod to simply promote and support responsible mining practices.”
The FRRG therefore called on GoldBod and the government to reconsider the project, warning that the expenditure could amount to an unlawful use of public resources.
“While the Gold Board may be tempted to foray into areas outside its mandate because it considers itself financially capable to do so, it needs to be reminded that it is a creature of statute and hence must at all times conduct its affairs within its statutory mandate,” the statement said.
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