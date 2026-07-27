Ga Mantse pays courtesy call on GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, in a move aimed at strengthening collaboration between traditional leadership and state institutions in the management of Ghana's gold resources.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of both parties to promoting responsible gold governance and ensuring that the country's mineral wealth contributes meaningfully to national development.

During the engagement, the Ga Mantse and the GoldBod CEO discussed the critical role of traditional authorities in supporting efforts to sanitise the gold sector, promote responsible mining practices and safeguard the nation's natural resources.

They also explored ways to deepen cooperation between customary institutions and government agencies to enhance transparency, compliance and community participation in the governance of the gold industry.

The visit further highlighted the importance of harnessing Ghana's gold resources in a sustainable manner to drive economic transformation.

Both leaders recognised that effective partnerships between traditional rulers, regulators and industry stakeholders are essential to maximising the benefits of the country's mineral wealth while protecting the environment and improving livelihoods in mining communities.

The courtesy call reaffirmed a mutual resolve to build stronger institutional relationships that support GoldBod's mandate and Ghana's broader development agenda.

It also reflected a shared vision of ensuring that the gold sector remains a key pillar of economic growth through responsible governance, accountability and sustainable resource management.

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