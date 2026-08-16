Why I stopped trying to quit smoking – Omah Lay

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian Afrobeats singer Omah Stanley Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, says he has decided to stop “forcing” himself to quit smoking.
Speaking in a recent podcast interview with DJ Dan, Omah Lay revealed that he had tried to quit smoking several times but found himself struggling with the habit.
The ‘Soso’ crooner said he has now accepted his fate as a smoker, stressing that he is eventually going to die one day regardless of his habit.
Omah Lay said smoking also gives him “artificial happiness” and a sense of rebellion because weed is illegal in Nigeria.
“I love smoking a lot. I tried to stop, I forced myself but I can’t. Honestly bro, life is just one. I am going to just die one day. We are all going to die one day. So what’s the essence [of forcing myself to stop smoking]?
“I just want to be at peace and smoke my weed. And the fact that it is illegal in Nigeria, it give me artificial happiness and a sense of rebellion. This is it. This is my life. I will just live it. I will enjoy every single thing that I have,” he said.
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