Music

Why I stopped trying to quit smoking – Omah Lay

Source: Daily Post  
  16 August 2026 11:23pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Omah Stanley Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, says he has decided to stop “forcing” himself to quit smoking.

Speaking in a recent podcast interview with DJ Dan, Omah Lay revealed that he had tried to quit smoking several times but found himself struggling with the habit.

The ‘Soso’ crooner said he has now accepted his fate as a smoker, stressing that he is eventually going to die one day regardless of his habit.

Omah Lay said smoking also gives him “artificial happiness” and a sense of rebellion because weed is illegal in Nigeria.

“I love smoking a lot. I tried to stop, I forced myself but I can’t. Honestly bro, life is just one. I am going to just die one day. We are all going to die one day. So what’s the essence [of forcing myself to stop smoking]?

“I just want to be at peace and smoke my weed. And the fact that it is illegal in Nigeria, it give me artificial happiness and a sense of rebellion. This is it. This is my life. I will just live it. I will enjoy every single thing that I have,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group