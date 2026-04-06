Nigerian artistes no longer put effort into making music – Omah Lay claims

Singer Omah Stanley Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has expressed deep concern about the decline in the quality of Nigerian music and Afrobeats in recent years.

In a recent interview with ViewsFrance, the Soso hitmaker accused his colleagues of not putting effort into music-making anymore.

He alleged that many artists are after quick money and fame and don’t care about musical depth or lyrical substance.

He explained that the trend is negatively affecting Afrobeats and African culture, especially overseas.

The singer urged his colleagues to improve their craft and give the new generation quality music.

Omah Lay said, “Nigerian Music is drifting towards a place where artists are not putting so much effort into the art anymore.

“And that is also hurting my culture. Most artists are just playing with music these days and really aren't trying to improve the sound or the whole creative process around it.

“It is just quick money, and it is really dipping the audience and the new generation, that level of music is what they are growing to, and they are even doing worse.

“I don’t want to blame the globalisation of Afrobeats for that, but that could also be one of the reasons. Generally, it is a good thing that Afrobeats is happening in the world, and people are getting to know us from our music. But I just wish we could strive to raise the bar a little more with the craft.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.