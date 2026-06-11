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World Cup ticket allocations for Ghanaian diaspora not yet received -UN Mission

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  11 June 2026 8:01pm
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The Permanent Mission of Ghana to the United Nations in New York has announced that official ticket allocations for the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup have not yet been received, despite growing public interest following President John Dramani Mahama's promise.

In a press release dated 9th June 2026, the Mission said it had received numerous calls and enquiries from Ghanaians and members of the Ghanaian diaspora in the United States regarding the World Cup tickets referenced by President Mahama during his recent engagement in the United Kingdom.

The Mission stated that it wished to inform compatriots that official allocations for FIFA World Cup matches had not yet been communicated to Ghana.

According to the statement, the Mission is working closely with the relevant authorities in Accra on the matter and assured the public that further details would be announced as soon as they become available.

The clarification comes amid heightened anticipation among football fans ahead of the tournament, with many Ghanaians seeking information on ticket availability and access arrangements, the Mission noted.

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