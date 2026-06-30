2026 World Cup: Sports Ministry’s ticket assistance scheme ends as fans now need to buy own tickets for knockout stages

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has confirmed that its ticket assistance program has expired after the group stages; therefore, Ghanaian supporters will not receive free tickets from the government for the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage.
Only Ghana's three group-stage games against Panama, England, and Croatia were covered by the government's ticket arrangement, according to a statement released by the Ministry on June 29, 2026.
The Black Stars made it to the Round of 32, where they will play Colombia. However, supporters who were looking for a comparable level of government assistance will now need to buy tickets via FIFA channels or approved ticketing companies.
In order to promote certain fan groups, sponsors, stakeholders, and diaspora populations, the government obtained a restricted number of tickets for Ghana's games under the group-stage arrangement. 948 tickets for Ghana's first game against Panama, 1,000 tickets for the match against England, and 974 tickets for the last group match against Croatia were allotted.
The Ministry clarified that the tickets were a part of a coordinated national support operation rather than being sold for profit.
According to the statement, Ghana's missions in the US and Canada, as well as acknowledged Ghanaian associations, support groups, and community institutions, were all participating in the distribution process.
“The Government of Ghana’s World Cup group-stage ticket support scheme has come to an end,” the statement from the Ministry read, adding that “there is currently no Government-supported ticket arrangement for any subsequent stage of the competition.”
The Black Stars are chasing a last 16 spot at the global tournament but will need to beat Colombia in the early hours of Saturday to advance.
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