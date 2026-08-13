NIA to create over 120 jobs as it rolls out 24-hour Prestige Centres

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Identification Authority (NIA) is set to create more than 120 employment opportunities as it expands the rollout of 24-hour Prestige Centres across Ghana.
The initiative will see more than 20 centres established in different parts of the country, allowing members of the public to access Ghana Card services outside the Authority’s traditional working hours.
The move is part of efforts to support the government’s 24-hour economy agenda while improving access to essential identification services.
The Executive Secretary of the NIA, Wisdom Kwaku Deku, announced the plans on Wednesday, August 12, during a tour of the Authority’s first 24-hour Prestige Centre in Accra.
He said two more centres would be opened in Kumasi over the weekend, with additional facilities expected to follow in other parts of the country.
Mr Deku explained that the centres would run a three-shift system to ensure services are available around the clock. Services will include first-time Ghana Card registration, replacement of lost or damaged cards and the updating of personal information.
“We are opening about 20 centres and we hope to create over 120 employment opportunities through private entities who have applied for the NIA Prestige Centre,” he said.
He said the partnership with private operators would help the NIA extend its reach while creating new employment opportunities.
The centres are also expected to benefit people whose work schedules make it difficult to visit NIA offices during normal working hours, including those who require services at weekends.
Mr Deku stressed that the growing importance of the Ghana Card makes it necessary for the NIA to provide more flexible and convenient access to its services, particularly for individuals who need urgent replacements or updates to their records.
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