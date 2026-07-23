Ghana Card services to run 24 hours as NIA expands operations

The National Identification Authority (NIA) says it is expanding its operations to provide 24-hour Ghana Card services to make registration and replacement of cards more convenient for the public.

Chief Executive Officer of the NIA, Wisdom Yayra Koku Deku, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem programme, on Thursday, July 23, explaining that the Authority has already extended its services to all district offices across the 16 regions.

He said the NIA will next week launch its 24-hour prestige centres as part of efforts to improve access to Ghana Card services beyond the normal working hours.

“We have expanded. Now, we have all the district offices in all the 16 regions, and next week we are launching the 24-hour prestige centres,” he said.

According to Mr Deku, the NIA has employed about 120 additional staff to operate the centres on a three-shift system to ensure services are available around the clock.

“We have employed about 120 people for that service so they can run three shifts,” he added.

He explained that the initiative is aimed at helping people who are unable to visit NIA offices during regular working hours due to work commitments.

“The reason is that you have come to work in the morning and you will go back home after 5 p.m., and that is when you are free and you have to go and do your Ghana Card,” he said.

Mr Deku noted that the extended hours will also benefit people who urgently need replacement cards, especially during weekends and public holidays.

He cited the example of a person who misplaced his Ghana Card over the weekend and had to wait until Monday to apply for a replacement, a situation he said could affect productivity.

“There was a guy who misplaced his Ghana Card on the weekend and wanted to replace it, but he had to wait until Monday before he could get a new one. That can affect his productivity,” he explained.

He added that with the introduction of the 24-hour service, NIA offices will operate during weekends and holidays to support people who need urgent assistance.

“Once we do that 24-hour service, they will be working on weekends, including holidays, to also help those who may need the system,” Mr Deku said.

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