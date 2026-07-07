NIA outlines four-step process for Ghanaians abroad to obtain Ghana Card

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has outlined a four-step process to enable Ghanaians living abroad to register for and obtain the Ghana Card.

The initiative, being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is aimed at making the registration process more accessible to citizens outside the country.

Under the new process, applicants are required to first complete an online application and pay the registration fee through the official registration portal. For applicants in the United Kingdom and other countries outside Africa, the fee is the equivalent of US$115.

After submitting the application, applicants will undergo a virtual interview, during which a registration officer will review and approve their applications. Successful applicants will then receive a confirmation message containing a QR code.

The third stage involves biometric data capture. Applicants are required to book an appointment, print their QR code, and present it at the nearest Ghana Mission for biometric registration.

As part of the exercise, the NIA has announced a special London Pop-Up Registration scheduled for August 1, 2026, at Copthall Playing Fields, London, to provide an additional opportunity for Ghanaians in the United Kingdom to complete the process.

After the biometric capture, applicants will proceed to the final stage, where their Ghana Cards will be printed and issued.

The NIA has encouraged Ghanaians living abroad to begin the registration process by applying online through the official registration portal.

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