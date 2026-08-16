Tano North chiefs petition Mahama over galamsey destruction in River Tano

Traditional authorities in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region have appealed to President John Mahama to urgently intervene to halt widespread illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, which they say has devastated forests in the area and polluted critical water resources, including the iconic River Tano.

According to the chiefs, state institutions mandated to combat illegal mining, including the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) and the Blue Water Guards, have failed to halt the continued destruction of the municipality’s forests and water bodies.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako, on Tuesday, the Adontehene of the Tanoso Traditional Council, Nana Kwapem Peni, expressed profound concern over the deteriorating condition of the river and called for immediate executive action.

“It brings us immense sadness to see what has become of our beloved Tano River. Today, the water has turned completely chocolate-brown and is ruined beyond recognition,” Nana Kwapem Peni stated.

“All the state institutions mandated to protect us and fight illegal mining, including NAIMOS and the Blue Water Guards, have completely failed to stop the destruction of our forests and rivers. We are left with no choice but to make an urgent appeal directly to President John Mahama to intervene immediately and save our water bodies before everything is lost.”

Frustration over what the chiefs described as a lack of effective prosecution was echoed by the Chief of Afrisipakrom, Nana Oboni Nkrawiri IV.

He described how residents in the area, supported by traditional authorities, had taken steps to apprehend illegal miners allegedly operating along the Tano River, only for the suspects to be released by the police.

“The frustration we are facing in this community is unbelievable,” Nana Oboni Nkrawiri IV said.

“Our people, led by the traditional authorities, risked their lives to catch these illegal miners red-handed as they were polluting the Tano River. We arrested them and handed them over to the police, expecting justice.

“But to our total dismay, the municipal police authorities simply discharged them and set them all free. This national fight against galamsey is completely useless if the very people we arrest are routinely let off the hook.”

Responding to the concerns raised by the traditional leaders, the Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako, commended the chiefs for their leadership and pledged his continued support for efforts to protect the municipality’s natural resources.

He urged residents to direct their frustration towards illegal miners and the alleged financiers behind their operations.

“I want to commend our traditional leaders for their relentless efforts in fighting illegal mining to ensure the Tano River becomes clean again, and I urge you not to relent,” Dr Boako said.

“You have my full support in this fight. But I must also call on the residents of Tano North to direct their anger at these illegal miners and the powerful paymasters behind them.

“If the community does not stand up together against them, the severe health crisis caused by these polluted rivers will never stop.”

For residents of Tano North, the deteriorating condition of the River Tano has become a particularly pressing concern given the river’s importance to communities in the area.

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