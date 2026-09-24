Mahama: Peaceful political transitions prove democracy can work in Africa

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has pointed to Ghana’s record of peaceful political transitions as evidence that democratic institutions can provide a stable framework for managing changes in political leadership.
Addressing world leaders at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Mahama said Ghana had remained committed to constitutional democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights.
“Ghana is arguably the most stable democracy in Africa,” he said, adding that the country was determined to demonstrate that “democracy works”.
President Mahama said Ghana’s democratic system allows political differences to be resolved through constitutional processes, participation and consensus rather than through force or instability.
He acknowledged that democratic systems can sometimes be slower in taking decisions because they require consultation and adherence to constitutional procedures. However, he said those processes help create decisions that are more sustainable because they are rooted in participation and legitimacy.
The President said Ghana’s experience was also relevant to the broader African debate on democratic governance, particularly the need for political systems to deliver meaningful improvements in citizens’ lives.
He maintained that democracy should ultimately produce tangible social and economic benefits, including access to education, healthcare, housing, food and economic opportunity, alongside the protection of political and civil rights.
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