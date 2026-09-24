Police arrest two suspects over murder of Senegalese goalkeeper

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Toure in Kumasi in October 2025.

The arrests followed a sustained intelligence-led operation by the Police to identify and apprehend persons linked to the death of the goalkeeper.

According to the Police, on October 16, 2025, some individuals who claimed to be brothers of the deceased took him to the Manhyia Hospital in Kumasi with multiple abdominal injuries.

The individuals told the hospital that the victim had been involved in an accident.

However, Mr Toure was pronounced dead on arrival.

The individuals subsequently deposited his body at the Ebenezer Mortuary at Tafo in Kumasi and fled.

The Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death led to the arrest of two suspects, identified as 32-year-old Nigerien national Salifu Walid and 24-year-old Burkinabe national Aziz Wadrago Mane.

The two were arrested on September 20, 2026, at their hideout at Banpanase, near Mamponteng in the Ashanti Region.

Preliminary investigations have established that the suspects are members of a four-member group believed to have masterminded the kidnapping and murder of the Senegalese goalkeeper.

The group allegedly posed as football scout agents and used online platforms to lure unsuspecting victims into Ghana.

During interrogation, the two suspects reportedly admitted their involvement in the crime and provided information about their respective roles in luring Mr Toure to Ghana as part of an alleged scheme to defraud him.

The Police are now intensifying efforts to arrest two other suspects, identified as Noukoubri Arzouma Sylviain, also known as Prince Pierre, and Barry.

The two suspects are currently on the run and are believed to have played central roles in the activities of the group.

Salifu Walid and Aziz Wadrago Mane remain in Police custody and will be processed for court.

The Ghana Police Service said investigations are continuing as efforts are made to apprehend the remaining suspects.

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