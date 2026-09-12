Police interdict officer over death of 23-year-old law student, Ivan Baidoo

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The Ghana Police Service has interdicted General Corporal Robert Koranteng in connection with the death of 23-year-old law student of Central University, Ivan Baidoo.

The interdiction follows initial investigations into a viral video concerning the incident, which occurred on the Tema Motorway on August 27, 2026.

The Police Service, in a statement issued on Saturday, September 12, said the Homicide Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is intensifying efforts to establish the full circumstances surrounding Mr Baidoo’s death.

It said that the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has also been tasked with investigating the conduct of General Corporal Koranteng in connection with the incident.

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The Police Service said the two investigations are ongoing and that appropriate action will be taken based on their outcome.

It assured the public that the matter is being thoroughly investigated and urged the public to allow the relevant investigative processes to take their course.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.