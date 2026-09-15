Police commend Kpando MCE for rehabilitating District Headquarters

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has commended the Kpando Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Killian Donkor, for rehabilitating and handing over the Kpando Police District Headquarters to the Service.
The rehabilitated facility was officially commissioned and handed over to the Kpando Police District Command on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
Deputy Volta North Regional Police Commander, ACP Cuthbert Aapengnuo, expressed appreciation to the MCE for providing resources to support policing and security operations in the municipality.
He urged other stakeholders to emulate the initiative and support efforts to improve the working conditions and operational capacity of the Police Service.
The Kpando MCE, meanwhile, pledged to construct additional police stations on secured lands within the municipality.
He said the move is aimed at expanding police presence and improving security coverage across the municipality.
ACP Aapengnuo assured residents that the Police Service would maintain the rehabilitated facility and continue working to ensure peace and security in Kpando.
Latest Stories
-
Korle Bu upgrades cardiac surgery capacity with €75,000 heater-cooler unit from Quantum LC
38 seconds
-
Cedi weakens as forex demand outpaces interbank supply; one dollar equals GH¢11.95
2 minutes
-
Former KPMG boss Joseph Winful says some COVID-19 fumigation contracts may have been abuse of office
3 minutes
-
Police to fully roll out automated traffic enforcement from October 1
9 minutes
-
Photos: Mahama commissions Phase Three of Zonda Tech vehicle assembly plant
11 minutes
-
47 Nigerian nationals rescued from suspected trafficking networks in Goaso
17 minutes
-
Petrol prices could jump nearly 10% from Sept 16 – COPEC
25 minutes
-
Sunyani, Kwahu Obomeng get customary land secretariats to improve transparency and land records
26 minutes
-
Why millet could be good for your heart, digestion and blood sugar
34 minutes
-
Okyeame Kwame named new brand ambassador for Rosa Tiles
38 minutes
-
Ghana to host high-level reparatory justice event at 81st UNGA
41 minutes
-
NAIMOS steps up response to alleged illegal mining in Atewa Forest Reserve
41 minutes
-
Police commend Kpando MCE for rehabilitating District Headquarters
1 hour
-
Government adjusts border security and narcotics meeting invitations after Sammi Awuku raises concerns
1 hour
-
Zonda Tec expansion to create 1,000 indirect jobs – Mahama
1 hour