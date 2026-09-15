Police commend Kpando MCE for rehabilitating District Headquarters

The Ghana Police Service has commended the Kpando Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Killian Donkor, for rehabilitating and handing over the Kpando Police District Headquarters to the Service.

The rehabilitated facility was officially commissioned and handed over to the Kpando Police District Command on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Deputy Volta North Regional Police Commander, ACP Cuthbert Aapengnuo, expressed appreciation to the MCE for providing resources to support policing and security operations in the municipality.

He urged other stakeholders to emulate the initiative and support efforts to improve the working conditions and operational capacity of the Police Service.

The Kpando MCE, meanwhile, pledged to construct additional police stations on secured lands within the municipality.

He said the move is aimed at expanding police presence and improving security coverage across the municipality.

ACP Aapengnuo assured residents that the Police Service would maintain the rehabilitated facility and continue working to ensure peace and security in Kpando.

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