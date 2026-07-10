Photos: IGP, Police officers join nationwide clean-up exercise to promote sanitation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has joined citizens across the country in a national cleaning exercise aimed at promoting environmental sanitation and improving public health.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, together with officers of the Service, participated in the exercise as part of efforts to encourage community involvement in maintaining clean and healthy surroundings.
The initiative brought together individuals and institutions across the country to clear waste, improve sanitation conditions, and raise awareness about the importance of environmental cleanliness.
The Police Service said the exercise reflects its commitment to supporting national development efforts beyond its core mandate of maintaining law and order.
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