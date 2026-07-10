President Mahama joins clean-up exercise at Tse Addo

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama joined residents, sanitation workers and government officials at Tse Addo in Accra on Friday morning as the government commenced a two-day nationwide clean-up exercise across seven flood-affected regions.
The campaign follows recent heavy rains that triggered flooding in several parts of the country, leaving behind clogged drains, accumulated refuse and debris, while disrupting livelihoods and damaging public infrastructure.
About 29 people were killed by the floods nationwide.
The exercise, which began at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, is aimed at clearing refuse, desilting choked drains, restoring public spaces and improving the free flow of stormwater to help reduce the risk of future flooding.
The first day of the exercise has brought together Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), public and private institutions, the security services, educational institutions, waste management companies and members of the public to undertake coordinated clean-up activities.
The nationwide exercise will continue until 1:00 p.m. today and resume on Saturday, July 11, during the same period.
Read Also: National clean-up exercise takes off as residents, institutions begin clearing affected areas
While Friday's activities are focused on institutional participation, Saturday's exercise will place greater emphasis on community involvement, with residents, volunteer groups, traditional authorities, security services, MMDAs and waste management companies expected to spearhead clean-up efforts in their localities.
The government has urged Ghanaians to actively participate in the exercise, stressing that environmental sanitation remains a shared responsibility and a critical step towards preventing flooding and protecting lives and property.
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