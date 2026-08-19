Opinion

Daily Insight for CEOs: Leading Organisational Transformation

Source: Ernest De-Graft Egyir  
  19 August 2026 3:54pm
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Insight.

Transformation succeeds when strategy becomes coordinated action. CEOs must ensure that transformation is not treated as a collection of disconnected projects but as an integrated organisational journey.

Successful transformation requires alignment between people, processes, technology, culture, and strategic objectives.

The CEO’s role is to provide direction, remove barriers, maintain momentum, and ensure accountability for results.

Key Strategies:

  1. Establish a clear transformation vision.
  2. Align people, processes, and technology.
  3. Communicate the purpose of change.
  4. Establish measurable milestones.
  5. Hold leaders accountable for transformation outcomes.

CEO Leadership Actions.

  • Personally champion critical transformation initiatives.
  • Review transformation progress regularly.
  • Remove organisational barriers that delay implementation.

Actionable Tip.

  • Identify one transformation initiative and define the single most important outcome it must deliver.

Why This Matters?

Disciplined transformation enables organisations to adapt effectively while converting strategic ambition into measurable results.

About the Author.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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