South Tongu Records Rise in Teenage Pregnancy

The South Tongu District in the Volta Region has seen a notable rise in teenage pregnancy cases during the second quarter of 2026.

According to reports, about 190 teenage pregnancy cases were recorded across various health facilities from January to June 2026, compared to 166 cases during the same period in 2025.

Traditional authorities have launched initiatives to curb the rising incidents of teenage pregnancy, which threaten sustainable human development in the district.

Background

Central Tongu District is situated in the southwestern part of the Volta Region, with communities scattered along the Volta River.

The district's poverty index is reported at 36.0%, according to the Ghana Statistical Service, with most residents being rural dwellers facing multidimensional poverty.

Factors such as poverty, drug abuse, inadequate sexual education, sexual and gender-based violence and unprotected sexual intercourse among others have consistently contributed to the district recording high rates of teenage pregnancy.

Public Health concerns

The South Tongu District Public Health Nurse, Rachelle Elikem Zewu, expressed worry about the statistics, indicating that the district has crossed the national threshold for teenage pregnancy, which is pegged at 11.5%, recording 11.6%.

“We take it as a worrying situation because that is not where we want to be. We want to go below the 11.5% or the 9.5% that we recorded last year.”, she said.

She outlined the launch of an intensive adolescent education drive, in partnership with stakeholders aimed at increasing the knowledge of teenagers on their well-being and how to traverse that stage of life.

“If we can do that, one way or the other, addressing teenage pregnancy, we will be able to curtail the issues of substance abuse and any other issues that affect the development of our young ones in adolescence in society”, she said.

Traditional authorities lament

Traditional authorities expressed serious concerns about development, which they have identified as a major obstacle in the area’s progress.

The Queenmother of Fevie, Nanega Mariama Fomedigbe II, said the incidents of teenage pregnancy are troubling, adding that ignorance, joblessness, and indiscipline were among the identified causes that needed to be tackled.

“Most of the youth are not gainfully employed which has given them space to succumb to peer pressure and engage in the use of illicit drugs and sexual activities. In certain situations, it is ignorant, it is not their will to engage in vices”, she said.

Call to Action

In response, the Nanega Development Initiative (NADI) aims to significantly reduce teenage pregnancy cases in the district.

A strong appeal has been made to stakeholders to allocate resources toward combating teenage pregnancy, which deprives the younger generation of their future.

Nanega Mariama Fomedigbe II explained that the initiative will be replicated across 17 districts to mobilise resources to end teenage pregnancy in the Region as a whole.

“We will appeal to identified stakeholders in an attempt to mobilise resources and embark on this campaign to reduce teenage pregnancy in the region. Please, if we come to you, do help us on this anti-teenage pregnancy campaign to propel the development of the region”, she said.

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