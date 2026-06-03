Fatimah Amoadu calls for inclusion of boys in fight against teenage pregnancy

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Managing Director of the Cocoa Processing Company and Founder of the Obaapa Fatimah Amoadu Foundation, Fatimah Amoadu, has called for the active involvement of boys in efforts to combat teenage pregnancy in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.
She made the call during a donation exercise in which she presented 600 sanitary pads and 1,000 exercise books to queen mothers of the Ekumfi Traditional Area to support an upcoming campaign aimed at reducing teenage pregnancy in the district.
According to Mrs Amoadu, tackling teenage pregnancy requires a collective approach that involves both girls and boys.
“We came today with 600 sanitary pads for distribution to the girls and 1,000 exercise books for both girls and boys. Yes, for boys as well. We need to educate the boys on teenage pregnancy so that the burden does not rest solely on the girls,” she said.
She explained that the donation forms part of her foundation’s commitment to supporting young girls and addressing some of the socio-economic challenges that contribute to teenage pregnancy.
“This initiative will support the queen mothers in their campaign against teenage pregnancy. The sanitary pads will provide some relief to the girls for at least a month. With this support, they will be less vulnerable to being lured into sexual activities simply to obtain money for such basic necessities,” she added.
The Paramount Queen Mother of the Ekumfi Traditional Area, Nana Benyiwa VI, expressed gratitude to Mrs Amoadu for her continued support for the people of Ekumfi.
“I want to tell Obaapa that God will bless her. She has consistently supported Nananom whenever we have approached her for assistance. This is the kind of commitment we expect from every native of Ekumfi. If others emulate what Obaapa has done, we will be better positioned to fight poverty in our communities,” she said.
Nana Benyiwa VI also expressed concern over the increasing incidence of teenage pregnancy in the district, describing the situation as alarming.
“We have observed that the rate at which our girls are becoming pregnant is worrying. That is why we, as queen mothers, have intensified our education and awareness campaigns. We believe these efforts will help reduce the problem and enable more girls to remain in school and pursue their education,” she stated.
The donation forms part of broader efforts by traditional leaders and community stakeholders to address teenage pregnancy through education, mentorship and support for vulnerable young people in the district.
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