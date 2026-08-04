GoldBod hasn’t lost GHS200m; Dominic Bonsu was never my bodyguard — Sammy Gyamfi rebukes Kofi Bentil

CEO of Ghana GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi

The Chief Executive Officer of the GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, has dismissed claims circulating on social media that GH¢200 million belonging to the GoldBod has been stolen or that a man identified as Dominic Bonsu, alleged to be his bodyguard, absconded with the funds.

His response follows a Facebook post by Kofi Bentil questioning how such an amount could allegedly have gone missing.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr Gyamfi described the claims as false and misleading, insisting that the GoldBod had not lost any money.

“No one has stolen or absconded with GHS200 million belonging to the GoldBod. Neither has the GoldBod lost any money,” he stated.

He also denied ever knowing or meeting Dominic Bonsu, saying: “I have never seen or met the said Dominic Bonsu, who is alleged to be my bodyguard. I have never at any time in my life had a bodyguard by name Dominic Bonsu.”

Mr Gyamfi explained that Dominic Bonsu is the sole proprietor of Dominic Bonsu Ventures, one of more than 400 licensed Tier 2 gold buyers under the GoldBod’s regulatory framework.

He stressed that the GoldBod has no direct financial dealings with the company, noting that its financial transactions are conducted only with licensed aggregators and that all pre-finance advances are secured by Advance Payment Guarantees.

According to the GoldBod CEO, the proprietor of Dominic Bonsu Ventures has been arrested and remanded by the High Court following a complaint lodged by his aggregator counterparty.

He added that the GoldBod has also initiated criminal proceedings against Dominic Bonsu over alleged offences under the GoldBod Act, 2025 (Act 1140), while suspending the company’s gold buying licence for breaching its terms and conditions as well as the regulator’s operational guidelines.

Mr Gyamfi further clarified that the case before the court stems from commercial dealings between a licensed aggregator and a licensed Tier 2 gold buyer and “does not involve any amount of GHS200 million.”

Mr Gyamfi also stated that none of GoldBod’s licensed aggregators owes the institution any money.

Responding to Mr Bentil’s social media post, Mr Gyamfi urged that “As a senior lawyer he ought to subject unverified social media information to basic due diligence before running with same. It will be highly disappointing and disgraceful if this mischievous claim is coming from him.”

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