National

GoldBod hasn’t lost GHS200m; Dominic Bonsu was never my bodyguard — Sammy Gyamfi rebukes Kofi Bentil

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  4 August 2026 9:28pm
CEO of Ghana GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Chief Executive Officer of the GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, has dismissed claims circulating on social media that GH¢200 million belonging to the GoldBod has been stolen or that a man identified as Dominic Bonsu, alleged to be his bodyguard, absconded with the funds.

His response follows a Facebook post by Kofi Bentil questioning how such an amount could allegedly have gone missing.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr Gyamfi described the claims as false and misleading, insisting that the GoldBod had not lost any money.

“No one has stolen or absconded with GHS200 million belonging to the GoldBod. Neither has the GoldBod lost any money,” he stated.

He also denied ever knowing or meeting Dominic Bonsu, saying: “I have never seen or met the said Dominic Bonsu, who is alleged to be my bodyguard. I have never at any time in my life had a bodyguard by name Dominic Bonsu.”

Mr Gyamfi explained that Dominic Bonsu is the sole proprietor of Dominic Bonsu Ventures, one of more than 400 licensed Tier 2 gold buyers under the GoldBod’s regulatory framework.

He stressed that the GoldBod has no direct financial dealings with the company, noting that its financial transactions are conducted only with licensed aggregators and that all pre-finance advances are secured by Advance Payment Guarantees.

According to the GoldBod CEO, the proprietor of Dominic Bonsu Ventures has been arrested and remanded by the High Court following a complaint lodged by his aggregator counterparty.

He added that the GoldBod has also initiated criminal proceedings against Dominic Bonsu over alleged offences under the GoldBod Act, 2025 (Act 1140), while suspending the company’s gold buying licence for breaching its terms and conditions as well as the regulator’s operational guidelines.

Mr Gyamfi further clarified that the case before the court stems from commercial dealings between a licensed aggregator and a licensed Tier 2 gold buyer and “does not involve any amount of GHS200 million.”

Mr Gyamfi also stated that none of GoldBod’s licensed aggregators owes the institution any money.

Responding to Mr Bentil’s social media post, Mr Gyamfi urged that “As a senior lawyer he ought to subject unverified social media information to basic due diligence before running with same. It will be highly disappointing and disgraceful if this mischievous claim is coming from him.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group