Sammy Gyamfi proposes four-point agenda to strengthen Africa-diaspora partnership

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has outlined a four-point proposal aimed at strengthening the relationship between Africa and its global diaspora to accelerate the continent’s economic transformation.
Speaking at the EMY Africa – Africa Rising Symposium in London, Mr Gyamfi said Africa’s relationship with its diaspora must move beyond emotional attachment and evolve into structured partnerships capable of driving investment, entrepreneurship and industrialisation.
He argued that while many Africans abroad remained committed to the continent’s development, the challenge was how to organise that commitment into lasting institutions and businesses.
“The challenge before us is therefore not whether the African global diaspora loves Africa. The challenge is whether that love can be organised into institutions, funds, businesses, standards, partnerships, platforms, and long-term commitments that outlive emotion,” he said.
To achieve this, Mr Gyamfi proposed four key areas of collaboration between Africa and its diaspora.
He first urged diaspora investors to finance African enterprises capable of producing, processing, exporting and creating jobs across the continent.
“Let African diaspora capital finance African enterprises that produce, process, export, employ, and scale-up,” he appealed.
Secondly, he encouraged Africans abroad to pursue partnerships built on trust, mutual respect and shared prosperity.
“Let your engagement with Africa be based on mutual respect, bankable ideas, shared risk, and shared reward.”
His third proposal focused on building stronger mentorship networks and investment platforms.
“Let the African diaspora invest in productive sectors, build mentorship platforms and diaspora investment vehicles.”
Mr Gyamfi further called on the diaspora to support value addition so African countries retain more wealth from their natural resources instead of exporting raw commodities.
“Let the African diaspora help Africa keep more value from what Africa produces through value addition and value retention.”
He, however, stressed that African governments also have a responsibility to create an enabling environment for diaspora investment.
“But for these to be a reality, African governments must create the conditions for diaspora investment to thrive. And by this I mean, policy stability, respect for the sanctity of contracts, strong and transparent institutions, and respect for citizens and investors alike.”
Mr Gyamfi said stronger collaboration between governments, businesses and Africans abroad would be essential if the continent is to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
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