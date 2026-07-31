Gender Minister visits children injured in Dzorwulu road crash, assures families of gov’t support

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has visited some of the schoolchildren injured in Thursday's road traffic crash on the Dzorwulu-Accra Mall stretch, assuring their families of the government's full support throughout their recovery.
The children are receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital following the crash, which involved a school bus and a tipper truck on Thursday, July 30.
During the visit, the Minister described the incident as heartbreaking and expressed her deepest sympathy to the injured children and their families.
As the minister responsible for children's welfare, Dr Lartey assured the families of the government's commitment to supporting the children's recovery. She said President John Dramani Mahama had also pledged the government's full support to ensure the children receive the care they need.
She further assured parents that they would not bear the cost of their children's medical treatment, allowing them to focus on providing the emotional care and support needed during the recovery process.
The Minister also expressed her appreciation to the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Police Service, other security agencies, emergency responders and members of the public whose swift intervention helped rescue the children and ensure they received prompt medical attention.
She commended the management and medical staff of the 37 Military Hospital for their quick response and dedication to treating the injured children.
Dr Lartey noted that investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing but expressed confidence that the appropriate authorities would establish the facts and ensure accountability where necessary.
She is expected to continue visiting the remaining injured children receiving treatment at other health facilities to offer the government's support and monitor their recovery.
The Minister was accompanied by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Dr Marian W. A. Kpakpah, and the Director of Social Protection, Madam Francisca Atuluk.
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