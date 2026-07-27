Gender Minister pledges support for Police Wives Association after meeting with leadership

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to working closely with the Police Wives Association (POLWA) to promote the welfare and economic empowerment of police families across the country.

The assurance was given when the President of POLWA, Mrs Eunice A. Yohuno, led a delegation of the Association's National Executives on a courtesy call on the Minister to discuss issues affecting police families and explore areas of collaboration between the Association and the Ministry.

During the meeting, the POLWA delegation briefed the Minister on the recent fire outbreak at the Accra Central Barracks, which displaced several police families and destroyed property.

The Association appealed to the Ministry to consider providing emergency assistance to affected women to support their recovery.

The delegation also expressed interest in partnering with the Ministry on capacity-building initiatives aimed at equipping members of the Association with vocational and entrepreneurial skills to improve their livelihoods and strengthen their economic resilience.

Responding to the concerns, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey commended the Association for its commitment to the welfare of police families and acknowledged the critical role police spouses play in supporting national security through the sacrifices they make for their families.

She assured the delegation that the Ministry was ready to collaborate with POLWA on training and empowerment programmes, encouraging the Association to submit formal requests whenever it required technical assistance or capacity-building support.

The Minister also highlighted the significance of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121), and encouraged the Association to champion its implementation.

She presented copies of the Act to the delegation to deepen their understanding and support for its provisions.

The meeting ended with both the Ministry and the Police Wives Association reaffirming their commitment to strengthening collaboration to improve the welfare, resilience and socio-economic well-being of police families.

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