Gender Minister monitors School Feeding Programme

Audio By Carbonatix
Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, has led the Ministry’s Advisory Board to monitor the implementation of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) in selected schools in Accra.
The exercise, conducted at Chorkor Presbyterian Basic School and Chemunaa Basic School in the Ablekuma South Constituency, sought to assess the quality and nutritional value of meals served under the Programme.
Dr Lartey said the monitoring exercise was to obtain first-hand information on the Programme’s implementation and engage pupils, teachers and school authorities to identify areas for improvement.
She urged pupils to take full advantage of the GSFP by attending school regularly, studying hard and striving for excellence.
The Minister said the Programme was a key social protection intervention designed to improve school enrolment, attendance, retention and learning outcomes, while promoting the health and well-being of children.
She reiterated the Government’s commitment to continuously strengthening the Programme to ensure that every child received safe, nutritious and quality meals.
Dr Lartey said the Ministry would intensify monitoring and accountability measures to uphold programme standards, adding that caterers who failed to comply with guidelines would be sanctioned in accordance with established procedures.
“Findings and recommendations from this monitoring exercise will contribute to ongoing efforts to enhance the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of the Programme,” she added.
The team expressed satisfaction with the quality of meals served and commended caterers and school authorities for ensuring that pupils received nutritious meals under the Programme.
Hajia Fati Forgor, National Coordinator of the GSFP, and Mr Michael Kpakpo Allotey, Mayor of Accra, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to the successful implementation of the Programme.
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