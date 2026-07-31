Requiem Mass held for Ambassador Gbeho

Catholic faithful and state dignitaries on Thursday paid tribute to the late Ambassador James Victor Gbeho at a pre-burial service and Requiem Mass in Accra.

The service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral brought together family members, friends, politicians, government appointees, diplomats and sympathisers to honour the veteran diplomat and statesman ahead of his burial.

Most Rev Gabriel Edoe Kumordji, S.V.D., Bishop of the Keta-Akatsi Diocese, said Ambassador Gbeho exemplified Christian values throughout his public and diplomatic service, urging leaders to emulate his integrity and commitment.

He said politicians, statesmen, leaders and civil servants should regard public service as a vocation rooted in holiness, truth, commitment and honesty.

“In his service to Ghana, he served the whole humanity, he conducted himself in a very respectful way and his conduct has become a yardstick for present-day ambassadors and diplomatic service,” the Bishop said.

He urged Christians to demonstrate their faith through dedicated service in politics, education, healthcare, public administration and other professions.

Madam Hannah Serwaa Tetteh, former Minister for Foreign Affairs, described Ambassador Gbeho as an outstanding mentor whose patience and wealth of knowledge shaped many young diplomats.

“He was very knowledgeable. And more importantly for young people, he was very patient. He would explain if you were willing to listen to him and he explained to you exactly what was happening in a particular context,” she said.

Madam Tetteh said Ambassador Gbeho’s distinguished service, from Ghana’s Foreign Ministry to leadership roles at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United Nations, including as President of the United Nations Security Council, deserved special recognition by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She urged aspiring diplomats to pursue continuous learning, saying diplomacy was constantly evolving and required sustained professional development.

Among the mourners were Mr Nangolo Mbumba, former President of Namibia; Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs; Madam Betty Mould-Iddrisu, former Attorney-General and Minister for Justice; Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, legal practitioner and former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation; Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts; and General Henry Kwami Anyidoho.

The Requiem Mass was concelebrated by Most Rev John Bonaventure Kwofie, Archbishop of Accra; Most Rev John Kobina Louis, Auxiliary Bishop of Accra; Most Rev Anthony Narh Asare, Auxiliary Bishop of Accra; Monsignor Theodore Quaye; Very Rev Fr Clement Wilson, Cathedral Administrator; and other clergy.

Ambassador Gbeho was born in Keta on January 12, 1935, to Louise Kukubor and Philip Gbeho, composer of Ghana’s National Anthem. He joined Ghana’s Foreign Service in 1959 after studying English, Philosophy and History at the University of Ghana and served the country for more than five decades in senior diplomatic assignments at home and abroad.

He died on June 13, 2026, aged 91, and is survived by his wife, Edith Adoley, and four children.

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