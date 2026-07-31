Dominic Nitiwul backs return of road tolls under electronic PPP system

Audio By Carbonatix
Parliament has approved a concession agreement between the Ministry of Roads and Highways and a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to be incorporated by Rock Africa Limited for the reintroduction of road and bridge tolls through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.
The agreement paves the way for private sector participation in financing, developing, operating and maintaining a nationwide electronic tolling system.
The approval followed debate on the report of Parliament's Roads and Transportation Committee, with Members of Parliament discussing the return of road tolls, which were abolished in 2021.
During the debate, Member of Parliament for Bimbilla and former Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, defended the previous Akufo-Addo administration's decision to abolish road tolls, explaining that the move was intended to ease the financial burden on Ghanaians at a time when the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) had been introduced.
He said the government also wanted to eliminate the long queues motorists experienced at toll booths. "
We abolished the road tolls for one simple reason. We did not want to burden Ghanaians with both the e-levy and the road tolls. Basically, that was the reason," he said.
Despite defending the earlier decision, Mr Nitiwul expressed support for the reintroduction of tolls under an electronic system, saying the proposed model would be more efficient and convenient for motorists.
Drawing comparisons with South Africa's electronic tolling system, he said drivers would no longer have to stop at toll booths, as payments could be processed automatically.
"If it's electronic and it's 20 years, I think it's a good deal that Ghanaians should take. Because you will not even realise that there are road tolls. You pass, there will be a beep, and then you go; at the end of the month, they bring you a bill, and then you pay," he stated.
Mr Nitiwul urged Parliament to support the concession agreement, arguing that an electronic tolling system would provide a more effective and sustainable means of mobilising revenue for road infrastructure while improving convenience for road users.
Latest Stories
-
African Union condemns drone attack on Egypt’s Port of Damietta
2 minutes
-
Godfred Dame rejects blame over Sedina Attionu acquittal, accuses gov’t of political diversion
6 minutes
-
Gold Fields Ghana Foundation expands healthcare access as over 260 residents renew NHIS in Awudua outreach
10 minutes
-
Civic education on vote buying must translate into action, not just awareness – NCCE
20 minutes
-
ACP Wilson warns politicians against election gifts, calls practice a ‘crime scene’
21 minutes
-
Vote buying can’t be stopped without punishing bribe-takers — Harrison Kofi Belley
36 minutes
-
Photos: ‘Democracy Is Not For Sale’ at Ho
42 minutes
-
Flood-damaged, burnt and over-aged vehicles to be blocked under new GSA regime
44 minutes
-
Supreme Court’s ruling on OSP prosecutorial powers is legally sound — George Anti
48 minutes
-
KMA taskforce demolishes unauthorized structures around Baba Yara Sports Stadium
50 minutes
-
Ho-Dome Queen Mother alleges GH¢5,000 vote buying in Volta Council of State election
52 minutes
-
Vote buying stopped Togbe Afede’s National House of Chief second-term bid – Ho-Dome Queen Mother alleges
54 minutes
-
Vote buying has spread beyond politics into churches, academia and media — Harrison Kofi Belley
57 minutes
-
Scholarship criteria unchanged as Ag. Registrar defends 2025 Canada awards to underage Ghanaian twins
57 minutes
-
NCCE proposes Democracy Fund to curb vote buying, strengthen political parties
59 minutes