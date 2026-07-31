UG positions artificial intelligence at the core of student training

The University of Ghana (UG) has positioned artificial intelligence (AI) and digital skills training at the centre of its academic agenda as part of efforts to prepare students for a rapidly evolving, technology-driven world.

The announcement was made during the presentation of 2,000 laptops by the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations to the University in support of the Government’s One Million Coders Programme (OMCP).

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, said AI had become strategically important to the institution because of its transformative impact on teaching, learning, research, industry and public service.

She revealed that beginning next semester, the University would incorporate four certifications under the One Million Coders Programme into a compulsory Level 100 course.

The certifications are Prompting Essentials, AI Essentials, AI Professional and Digital Literacy.

“We are introducing a course on Digital Literacy and Applied AI and incorporating these modules into that course,” Prof. Amfo said.

She explained that the initiative formed part of the University’s commitment to ensure that every student acquired a sound understanding of artificial intelligence and the skills needed to use it responsibly.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the integration of AI-related content into undergraduate education would strengthen teaching and learning across disciplines while enhancing the employability of graduates.

She noted that some lecturers, particularly within the Department of Computer Science, had already begun incorporating selected One Million Coders certifications into their courses to complement academic instruction with industry-relevant skills.

Prof. Amfo said the additional laptops would play a critical role in expanding access to digital learning resources and support the large-scale delivery of AI and digital skills training.

Under the One Million Coders Programme, the university previously received 500 laptops and had requested additional devices to help establish more training centres and increase student participation.

The One Million Coders Programme (OMCP) is a flagship government initiative aimed at equipping Ghanaians with digital and technology skills to enhance employability, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The programme offers training and certifications in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), coding, software development, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital literacy and project management.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Samuel Nartey George, Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, commended the University for embedding digital skills and AI training into its curriculum rather than treating them as extracurricular activities.

He said digital literacy and AI competence were becoming as essential as traditional literacy and numeracy and should be accessible to students across all academic disciplines.

“Our students cannot afford to be passive consumers of technology built elsewhere. They must understand how these tools work, know how to build with them and use them responsibly and ethically,” he said.

Mr George disclosed that other public universities had already expressed interest in replicating UG’s approach by integrating the One Million Coders Programme into their academic programmes.

He said the initiative aligned with Ghana’s broader goal of developing a technologically skilled workforce capable of driving innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth.

The Minister pledged continued government support for the partnership, including additional laptops, improved connectivity and faculty training in AI-driven pedagogy.

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