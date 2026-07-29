Longstanding passion for tourism inspired my PhD pursuit – Chief of Staff

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana's Chief of Staff, Dr Julius Debrah, says his longstanding passion for tourism, culture and heritage motivated him to pursue a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Meusum and Heritage studies.
Dr Debrah said his academic journey had deepened his understanding of Ghana's rich cultural and historical assets and reinforced his belief in the transformative power of the tourism sector.
"My longstanding passion for tourism, culture, and heritage has shaped much of my professional journey," he wrote on social media.
He said undertaking the doctoral programme had strengthened his conviction that a vibrant tourism industry is vital to preserving Ghana's national identity, creating sustainable livelihoods, promoting the country's cultural heritage and driving socio-economic transformation.
"Pursuing this doctorate has further deepened my understanding of the immense value of our cultural and historical assets and strengthened my conviction that a vibrant tourism sector is essential to preserving our national identity, creating sustainable livelihoods, showcasing Ghana to the world, and driving our socio-economic transformation."
According to Dr Debrah, the knowledge gained through his studies has further enhanced his appreciation of the importance of protecting and promoting Ghana's cultural and historical resources for national development.
The Chief of Staff described receiving the PhD as an immense honour, adding that the achievement marks another milestone in his commitment to advancing tourism, culture and heritage as key pillars of Ghana's development agenda.
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