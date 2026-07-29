Education | National

Longstanding passion for tourism inspired my PhD pursuit – Chief of Staff

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  29 July 2026 1:51pm
Julius Debrah
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana's Chief of Staff, Dr Julius Debrah, says his longstanding passion for tourism, culture and heritage motivated him to pursue a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Meusum and Heritage studies.

Dr Debrah said his academic journey had deepened his understanding of Ghana's rich cultural and historical assets and reinforced his belief in the transformative power of the tourism sector.

"My longstanding passion for tourism, culture, and heritage has shaped much of my professional journey," he wrote on social media.

He said undertaking the doctoral programme had strengthened his conviction that a vibrant tourism industry is vital to preserving Ghana's national identity, creating sustainable livelihoods, promoting the country's cultural heritage and driving socio-economic transformation.

"Pursuing this doctorate has further deepened my understanding of the immense value of our cultural and historical assets and strengthened my conviction that a vibrant tourism sector is essential to preserving our national identity, creating sustainable livelihoods, showcasing Ghana to the world, and driving our socio-economic transformation."

According to Dr Debrah, the knowledge gained through his studies has further enhanced his appreciation of the importance of protecting and promoting Ghana's cultural and historical resources for national development.

The Chief of Staff described receiving the PhD as an immense honour, adding that the achievement marks another milestone in his commitment to advancing tourism, culture and heritage as key pillars of Ghana's development agenda.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group