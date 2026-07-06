Chief of Staff calls for united action against drug abuse

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief of Staff to the President of Ghana, Julius Debrah, has called for sustained national unity and coordinated action in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking as Ghana joined the global community to mark this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (World Drug Day).
The commemoration brought together stakeholders from government, the security services, civil society organisations, development partners, and traditional and religious leaders, as well as young people, in a collective reaffirmation of commitment to safeguarding the country’s future.
Held under the theme “The World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses”, the event highlighted the importance of prevention, enforcement, rehabilitation, and strengthened collaboration in addressing the evolving drug threat.
Addressing participants, Mr Debrah noted that drug abuse extends beyond a security concern, describing it as a pressing public health, social, and development challenge that continues to undermine families, communities, and the potential of young people.
He reaffirmed, on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, the government's commitment to intensifying efforts against illicit drug trafficking while expanding access to treatment, recovery, and reintegration services for individuals affected by addiction.
"On behalf of H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, I reiterated the Government’s commitment to intensifying the fight against illicit drug trafficking while expanding support for treatment, recovery and reintegration for those battling addiction," he posted on Facebook, July 6.
Mr Debrah further underscored the administration’s focus on youth empowerment through education, skills development, and job creation, stressing that prevention is rooted in opportunity, purpose, and hope.
"This administration remains focused on creating opportunities for young people through education, skills development and employment because prevention begins with hope, purpose and opportunity," he said.
He urged young people to remain vigilant and safeguard their future, describing it as invaluable and worth protecting.
He concluded by calling for continued vigilance, compassion, and shared responsibility among all stakeholders, expressing optimism that a united national front would help build a safer, healthier, and more resilient Ghana for generations to come.
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