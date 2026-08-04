Crime | National

NACOC arrests 10 Koforidua Technical University students over alleged sale of cannabis-infused products

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  4 August 2026 10:38am
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The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested 10 students of the Koforidua Technical University for allegedly selling cannabis-infused drinks and ice creams on campus.

The arrests followed an intelligence-led operation conducted during the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) Hall Week celebrations held from Friday, July 31 to Saturday, August 1, 2026.

According to NACOC, the operation led to the arrest of the suspected ringleader, 23-year-old Priscilla Tetteh, along with nine other young men believed to be part of a network involved in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis-infused products.

The suspects were apprehended while allegedly selling the products to students and patrons attending the event.

Preliminary investigations by the Commission indicate that the group had established an organised operation to distribute cannabis-infused drinks and ice creams, a development NACOC says poses a threat to public health and the safety of young people.

NACOC warned that the production, possession, distribution and sale of food, beverages and other edible products containing controlled substances remain illegal and offenders will face the full rigours of the law.

The Commission expressed concern over what it described as a growing trend of young people commercialising narcotic substances under the guise of entertainment and entrepreneurship.

It urged parents, university authorities, student leaders and the public to remain vigilant and report suspected drug-related activities as part of efforts to protect educational institutions and communities from substance abuse.

NACOC said the suspects remain in its custody and will be processed in accordance with the law. It added that it will continue to intensify intelligence-led operations across the country to identify and dismantle networks involved in narcotic trafficking.

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